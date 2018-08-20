Fans definitely aren't forgetting about Wonder Woman any time soon, and the Wonder Woman team has reunited to begin work on the superhero hit's sequel, Wonder Woman 1984. Much is still under wraps about the follow-up film's plot, but the cast and its director paid subtle homage to the movie's new era by reenacting the poster of one of the most beloved movies from the 1980s. The Wonder Woman 1984 cast recreated The Breakfast Club poster, and don't you forget about this.

Although it was originally unclear where exactly the photo came from, the Instagram account Comic Book Movie posted a snapshot of Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, sequel villain Kristen Wiig, and director Patty Jenkins recreating The Breakfast Club's 1985 promotional poster. Gadot is sprawled out front and center as Molly Ringwald's popular Claire, complete with Diana Prince's gold tiara. Chris Pine broods behind her as the nerdy Brian, while Wiig, who will play new antagonist Dr. Barbara Minerva / Cheetah, takes on the position of Ally Sheedy's outsider, Allison. Pascal, whose role in Wonder Woman 1984 is still a secret, is the jock character Andrew, and Jenkins kneels at the back of the photo as Judd Nelson's John Bender.

The photo is pretty great, but I have one complaint: where is Jenkins' recreation of Bender's victorious fist pump?

The picture wasn't intended as a reveal of the film's main cast, but thanks to the sneaky means that helped it hit the internet, hardcore Wonder Woman fans were thrilled about the fun look at the group's behind-the-scenes antics. However, one Twitter user wasn't in love with the photo, but Game of Thrones star Pascal clapped back to this hater about the picture's origins. Basically, it seems that he pulled a total dad move to filter the photo for himself on Instagram, but even after Pascal quickly deleted it from the app for his own use, an eagle-eyed fan caught the image before it disappeared.

I don't know about that upset Twitter user, but this photo definitely doesn't make me feel sick. How fitting is it to reference the major cultural differences between the worlds of the two films? After Wonder Woman took place during World War I, the sequel will jump ahead for the more modern setting of the 1980s. At the movie's San Diego Comic-Con panel, Jenkins addressed the decision to move the characters to the '80s, saying:

There was something about that time that was the beginning of modernity and the modern world. I grew up in the '80s… It really was mankind at its best and worst. It was grand and wonderful and there was great music at the same time that we were revealing the worst of us...[It's fascinating] to see Wonder Woman in a period of time that is really us at our extreme.

Is that our subtle hint that we can expect an action sequence set to the tune of hit '80s music? Consider this my vote for Simple Minds' "Don't You (Forget About Me)" in the movie.

While Jenkins previously released a first look shot of Wiig's character earlier this summer, the Wonder Woman sequel will have to answer the question of how Diana's love interest, Pine's Steve Trevor, survived his presumable death in Wonder Woman and returns for the new film. Jenkins also shared a photo of Pascal in costume on the set, but details about his role have yet to be released. So far, the only thing we can rely on is Diana saving the day in a fierce way, and even if the other characters were to dramatically disappear ten minutes into the movie, I wouldn't complain as long as we have Diana helming this sequel.

Wonder Woman 1984 is in theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.