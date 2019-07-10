In a post-Kardashian world, every millennial thinks they have what it takes to go viral, but few consider what that online fame actually looks like in a person's daily life. In Elite Daily's new series Life Behind The Likes, we speak with the people you know on the internet — from the people behind major Instagram accounts to the Daaaaamn Daniels of the world who went viral for one remarkable moment of their lives — to meet the people behind the screens.

It's no secret the Kardashian clan knows a little something about breaking the internet, and the imagined musings of North West on the parody Instagram account @NorisBlackBook play on that strength. Calabasas' First Family is constantly keeping us apprised on all the drama, glamour, and scandal that accompanies their lives on social media. Considering Kendall and Kylie Jenner have already taken their place as social media powerhouses, it can be entertaining to imagine what the youngest generation of Kardashian-Jenners might eventually bring to the platform.

That's the idea behind Nori's Black Book, which invites users to keep up with a fictionalized version of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter North and her imagined, hilarious, and oftentimes shady commentary on the family's hijinks.

Kim and Kanye are already two big egos, two big personalities, and North — the one I created — is that times 50.

Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kanye West have been known to "like" and re-share the account's often-viral posts. Considering the account boasts 620,000 followers and counting, including celebrities like Paris Hilton and Emma Roberts, you might be wondering: Who is the face behind North's sassier-than-thou alter ego?

Back in 2015, the California resident that asked to go by Bianca for this piece was just another fan keeping up with the Kardashians when she struck comedic cold with a parody Tumblr account. The weekly TooFab contributor says she drew inspiration from Kardashian and West to develop the North parody.

"The way I create North, she’s such an exaggerated version of Kim and Kanye," Bianca says. "Like, Kim and Kanye are already two big egos, two big personalities, and North — the one I created — is that times 50."

KUWTK fans and non-fans alike will chuckle at the posts, which are written in the voice of a very sassy 5-year-old who has no time for her brother Saint, plebeians, or Scott Disick's relationship with Sofia Richie.

Included in this invented personality is Kardashian and West's love of all things fashion, which provided the basis for her very first post about the then-infant's distaste of one of her very first modeling gigs.

I just made fun of how pissed North is that she’s not wearing Gucci or Versace — she’s in this Babies ‘R Us line. We were joking around, and I thought, 'I should just write this down, right?'

Bianca recalls she was hanging out with friends when the group found humor in the fact that the future style maven was sporting the Kardashians' Babies 'R Us clothing line instead of the designer threads she was no-doubt used to.

"I just made fun of how pissed North is that she’s not wearing Gucci or Versace — she’s in this Babies ‘R Us line. We were joking around, and I thought, 'I should just write this down, right?'" she remembers. "It's something me and my friends could laugh at. I put it on Tumblr and thought, if 100 people like it, that’s amazing to me."

The post quickly surpassed the 100 "likes," and the account gained 86,000 followers. While Bianca originally didn't plan to move the content over to Instagram from Tumblr, she admits that doing so was a turning point for the account because "everyone has Instagram." Despite the early success of Nori's Black Book, however, she credits Kris Jenner and Kanye West for making her account go viral and bringing in a flood of new followers.

"It’s funny, because quietly, the Kardashians start following it and 'liking' it. I don’t know which post it was, but other people would tell me, 'OMG Khloe liked that picture, Khloe follows you, Kris liked that picture.' Slowly, that happened," Bianca says, revealing how things really started taking off after a parody post about Kris looking for an assistant on Bumble landed on The Real talk show in May 2018.

Still, that wasn't anything compared to the Kanye effect, when the "Gold Digger" hitmaker decided to re-share a post about North walking her first fashion show to his Instagram and Twitter accounts last year.

"He did it in the most Kanye way," Bianca remembers, laughing. "He took a screenshot of it, didn’t tag me at all, so people went and found my page. It was very [typical of] someone who doesn’t use social media, using social media."

She continued, "That's when things really got big, and this is after Kim and Khloé were already following me. After that happened, that was like, 'OK. People are paying attention.'"

Bianca works to toe the line between highlighting the oft-ridiculous aspects of the Kardashian-Jenner clan's lives and the real issues they deal with in the public eye.

"I think the fans like it because I’m not cruel with it," she says. "It’s very easy to make fun of Kim and her sex tape or her plastic surgery, but it does take a bit of smarts to make fun of them in a way that’s not cruel, and in a way that, obviously, they can laugh along with it."

She cites Kim's robbery in Paris and Khloé's split with Tristan Thompson as subjects she's tried to cover sensitively, saying, "I don’t go for the low-hanging fruit, I guess. I don’t go for the cheap laugh. My sh*t is very, very complicated and complex."

That's not to say she hasn't had a post or two that's been lost in translation (Bianca admits that she deleted a post that a few users mistook to make light of Kanye West's mental health struggles), but most of her followers have found humor in the situations she covers — especially when it concerns Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's 16-year age gap.

"There was one post I did about the anniversary of Kanye’s College Dropout album," Bianca recounts about her favorite post to date, laughing. "He released College Dropout 17 years ago. And I was like, '2004 was also a big year for Sofia. She started kindergarten.' It was perfect."

With no shortage of hilariously shady insights, it's not surprising Nori's Black Book has gained quite a celebrity following.

"I know Paris Hilton follows, Emma Roberts follows, I’m sure other celebrities follow too. Everyone knows about the Kardashians and they’re such a genre on their own," Bianca says, adding, "Definitely, Kim following has been my best moment in life."

She continued, "It was cool when Khloé followed, and then Kris, but when Kim followed, and sometimes she’ll even 'like' or comment, that makes my life right there. Because I’m a big fan of the Kardashians. I have to be to be able to write like this, so that’s just amazing to me."

While Bianca says she tries not to put too much pressure on herself, thinking of each post as "me cracking jokes to myself and putting them out into the world," she's already got her sights set for the future for obvious reasons.

"I’ll be so f*cked when North turns 10," she says, laughing. "She’ll be like, 'You can go ahead and delete those posts.'"

In May, the writer says she first started making money off her Instagram with two ads — a move that she was initially hesitant to make to avoid annoying followers.

"It's funny, people will say in the comments section, 'You’re a sell-out, and I’m like 'My god, it’s been up for five years and with one ad, I’m a sell-out?' The thing is, I’m going to give you an ad now and then, but I’m also going to give you the [comedic] content you’re still here for."

North has so much personality that can’t be matched, and her parents do too, but it would be cool if I could start one for Stormi or another Kardashian-Jenner kid that comes along with the same personality.

Bianca says that she first drew inspiration from Tumblr account Suri's Burn Book, which dishes out celebrity critiques in the form of a very snarky imagining of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' daughter, Suri. Author Allie Hagan transformed the Tumblr blog into a book deal and a TV writing gig for Notorious. Bianca hopes that she can continue on a similar trajectory.

"I would love to write a TV show or some kind of book, maybe a coffee table book," she says. "Something that’s not too serious, and where I can write quick, witty things."

In the meantime, she'll be keeping an eye on the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner brood as they grow up, looking for another North-level contender to come along.

"North has so much personality that can’t be matched, and her parents do too, but it would be cool if I could start one for Stormi or another Kardashian-Jenner kid that comes along with the same personality," she says.

One thing that's not changing anytime soon? The California resident says she has always kept her identity out of the spotlight.

"I just want people to focus on the work, the funny or whatever, instead of trying to figure out who I am, what I look like, what I do," she says. "I want people to use their imagination as much as possible, to have a good time, and enjoy it for what it is."