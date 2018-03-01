The 'Westworld' Season 2 Cast Will Shock You Because Of These Characters
Like Game of Thrones before it, HBO's Westworld ended with a good old-fashioned bloodbath at the end of Season 1, with characters seemingly killed off or disappeared never to be seen again...or will they? As Westworld Season 2 prepares to take over the old Game of Thrones Spring TV season airing slot of Sunday nights at 9 p.m. from April-June, new Westworld Season 2 cast rumors suggest that the cast might not have been quite as decimated as originally thought.
The end of Season 1 was the robot revolution, as Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) moved to seize control of the fully immersive theme park. Though we don't know a whole lot about Season 2 as of yet, both trailers so far suggest the bloodshed is far from over, and Dolores' revolution will be less of a coup, and more of a protracted war, perhaps one like the French Revolution, where a complete topping of the regime requires several stages of battle.
Meanwhile, characters who seemed to have disappeared like Elsie Hughes (Shannon Woodward) and Ashley Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) and those who fans saw shot like The Man in Black (Ed Harris) aren't necessarily gone. Clementine Pennyfeather (Angela Sarafyan), who shot the Man In Black might still be lurking around too. Just because they're not in the trailers doesn't mean they're not coming back.
In fact, when showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy sat down and did an accounting of where the characters were, a surprising number of them seem to have survived.
One of the most important "assets" in the words of the showrunners is Peter Abernathy (Louis Herthum).
Then there are those who were in the corporate headquarters when the revolution came, including Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) and Lee Sizemore (Simon Quarterman). Both have apparently survived though, Sizemore is in a very bad position when the new season begins.
According to Quarterman:
I mentioned Elise and Ashley earlier, the former who was kidnapped, and the latter who went after her. They too are not enjoying seeing Westworld from outside the boardrooms.
As showrunner Joy puts it:
On Ed Harris' Man-In-Black's survival:
Harris' younger self isn't the only younger version we'll be seeing. One of the major tricks Westworld Season 1 pulled off was the "Young Robert Ford" using digital imaging to "de-age" Anthony Hopkins. The showrunners confirm the present day version of Ford is dead but:
Westworld Season 2 returns to HBO on Sunday, April 22, 2018, at 9 p.m. ET.