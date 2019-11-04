The 'Watchmen' Season 1, Episode 4 Promo Introduces Lady Trieu

Watchmen's third episode, "She Was Killed by Space Junk," played out much like the joke Laurie Blake spent her time telling Doctor Manhattan. Superhero masked vigilantes, supposedly fighting for the side of good, are growing to suspect that, despite their best efforts, everyone is going to hell. And then, just as everyone was completely distracted, the alien spaceship returned the SUV they stole, dropping down in front of Blake, like the brick from her first joke. Two steps more and she would indeed have been killed by space junk. But the Watchmen Season 1, Episode 4 promo is no laughing matter. Warning: Spoilers for Watchmen follow.

With her now-destroyed SUV returned, Angela has a lot on her plate heading into this next episode. Her grandfather, Will Reeves, was not in the junked car. And with Blake there to see it return, there's going to be a lot of questions she doesn't want to answer. Blake has seen right through her and the Sister Night getup anyway; she's going to need help. And from the looks of the trailer, she'll turn to Looking Glass to find it.

But the trailer's most significant promise is that next week will bring in a brand new character: Trillionaire Lady Trieu.

Episode 4 is entitled "If You Don't Like My Story, Write Your Own," and the synopsis suggests Trieu's arrival will be worth the hype.

Reclusive trillionaire Lady Trieu (Hong Chau) finally enters the stage with a mysterious offer. With Blake (Jean Smart) getting closer to the truth of her cover-up, Angela (Regina King) enlists Looking Glass (Tim Blake Nelson) for help. Meanwhile, The Lord (Jeremy Irons) trains two new servants.

The show has hinted around the margins about Lady Trieu. Audiences saw her assistant stop by and buy a copy of every paper in Episode 2. Supposedly, she is the one who bought out Veidt from his own company, though it's not clear if this was before or after he disappeared. Does this mean she also knows all of Veidt's secrets?

At this point, it's just about given those "two new servants" Veidt is training will look precisely like the last two servants, and the two servants before them, and so forth. On the other hand, this does hint that viewers might get a look at Veidt's cloning operation.

Could Trieu be the one keeping Veidt prisoner, and the Game Warden is her employee? Also, why is the Game Warden fine with Veidt making a clone army, but complains about his shooting a buffalo? Hopefully, more answers are to come.