If you love vintage shopping, you’ve probably noticed there isn’t always an easy, accessible way to find secondhand clothes online that you can trust. While thredUP and Poshmark have created spaces for thrifting online, one new collab brings the process to the mainstream and makes it even more reliable. Walmart and thredUP have collaborated to make vintage shopping easier and bring the more sustainable practice to a wider demographic. By visiting Walmart.com/thredup, customers can shop nearly 750,000 pre-owned items, including women’s and children’s clothing, accessories, footwear, and even designer items.

“thredUP’s Resale-as-a-Service platform was built to meet consumers where they are and make it easy for retailers to offer customizable resale experiences. After spending the past decade becoming the world’s largest resale marketplace, we are thrilled to join forces with the world’s largest retailer to deliver a digital secondhand shopping experience to Walmart’s troves of shoppers nationwide,” James Reinhart, CEO and co-founder of thredUP, said in a press release shared with Elite Daily. “More than ever, consumers are seeking value without sacrificing quality and style, and this partnership is yet another step toward a brighter, more circular fashion future.”

Courtesy of Walmart x thredUP

Buying secondhand clothes without seeing them in person can be a major gamble. You can never be 100% sure of what the garment will look like in person, how bad the stains it has are, or if it will fit you. So, Walmart and thredUP are giving customers full transparency. Only “new” and “like new” pre-owned garments and shoes will be available on Walmart. For accessories and handbags, “gently used” options are also available. And the brands check each item to ensure its quality. Both Walmart and thredUP are even offering free shipping on orders of $35 or more and — get hype — free returns.

Courtesy of Walmart x thredUP

With almost 750,000 items for sale, you can find both luxury and cult-favorite brands — a completely new arena to enter Walmart. There are Marc Jacobs, Moschino, and Calvin Klein goods for bargain prices; Madewell, Free People, and Zara are all listed for cheap. You no longer have to go through racks and racks of clothes hoping to find that one gemstone piece. Now, just search for your dream items, and you’ll probably find them in a few clicks. Meanwhile, you’ll be shopping in an eco-friendly way while you grow your closet.

Courtesy of Walmart x thredUP

This collab is a major game-changer for the secondhand fashion market, as it’s one of the first big moves to bring pre-worn clothes into mainstream circulation. If you’re as excited as I am to pick through all the items for sale, you can go on Walmart’s site right now and start looking. The only thing missing from your thrifting experience will be the smell of mothballs.