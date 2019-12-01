It's almost been a full decade since the Pussycat Dolls were last busting moves and gifting fans all the bangers during their '00s heyday. However, when Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, and Carmit Bachar reunited on Saturday, Nov. 30 during The X Factor UK's season finale, it might as well have been 2005 all over again. With chart-topping bops like "Buttons" and "Don't Cha" on their set list, this video of The Pussycat Dolls’ reunion performance is pretty much guaranteed to give you major nostalgia (and have you dancing in your seat).

Just days after announcing that they were bringing back PCD with all the original members (minus Melody Thornton, who has said that she's currently focusing on her solo career), the girl group proved that they were back and better than ever as they made their highly-anticipated return to the stage.

It's been almost 10 years since PCD last performed together, but they made it seem like no time had passed as they started off their set list with the '05 bangers "Buttons" and "Don't Cha" as well as the 2008 hit "When I Grow Up." While the nostalgic elements were strong, the group also made it clear that they were planning to roll out a new decade of hits with a new song called "React." The ladies nailed their X Factor UK performance, which had them dancing on chairs before getting soaked with water a la their sultry "Buttons" music video.

The X Factor UK on YouTube

In an interview with AP News, which aired on Nov. 28, the group members opened up about how they were "bigger and better" now and had "evolved as women" since their early days.

"It's been years in the making getting all of us together and it's fantastic that it actually happened in the 10 year, sort of, mark," Roberts told the publication. "It's just amazing to be all back together."

Meanwhile, lead vocalist and X Factor judge Scherzinger said, "It's a great time in history for empowerment," adding, "We’re stronger than ever."

Luckily, it sounds like fans will be able to see how they're "bigger and better" for themselves, as the Pussycat Dolls also announced that they were planning an Unfinished Business reunion tour in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Nov. 27. For the set list, it sounds like fans can look forward to a medley of their '00s hits as well as some new material as they start putting out new music.

According to the post, the group will kick off their tour in April 2020 with a first stop in Dublin on April 5, followed by performances in major U.K. cities like Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, and London.

At this time, the group has yet to reveal whether they'll be adding additional legs of their tour in different continents, but I wouldn't be surprised if they come to the United States sometime next year depending on the success of their U.K. leg. In the meantime, I'd recommend that fans who live stateside check out their newest track "React" and bring some of the group's biggest '00s hits back into their musical rotation.