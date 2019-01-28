The Video Of "Seasons Of Love" From 'Rent: Live' Is An Absolute Tearjerker

Rent: Live breathed new life into the popular rock musical on Fox on Sunday night, and obviously, the highlight came halfway through the show during the musical's most iconic number, "Seasons of Love." The show-stopping number brought together to show's whole cast, but the real breakout was Broadway and The Greatest Showman star Keala Settle, who joined the main cast to belt out the most memorable notes in the inspirational track. In case you missed it, or want to relive the magic, check out the video of "Seasons of Love" from Rent: Live and learn more about how the number came to life.

It is safe to say that even people who have never seen Rent have definitely at least heard "Seasons of Love." The inspirational ensemble number broke out as the biggest and most emblematic number from the musical shortly after Rent debuted on Broadway in 1996, and was only bolstered more when the movie version of the musical was released in 2005. Of course, fans are most familiar with the song's staging being the whole cast standing side by side in a bare room, but Fox's live show re-staged the number to be set in one of the HIV/AIDS support group meetings.

The standout part of the number was when Keala Settle, who was cast in the minor role of Cy along with other minor characters in the show, took over the most memorable part of "Seasons of Love," all the runs and high notes at the very end. Check out the incredible performance of "Seasons of Love" from Rent: Live below:

FOX on YouTube

Keala Settle is a Tony-nominated Broadway legend who gained even more popularity in 2017 when she portrayed the bearded woman Lettie Lutz in The Greatest Showman. Settle also sang what became the most iconic song from that musical movie: another powerful, inspirational number, "This Is Me." Naturally, she felt like the perfect choice to belt out "Seasons of Love" after that.

Last year, fans were worried for Keala Settle's health when it was reported that she had suffered a stroke just days before she performed "This Is Me" at the Academy Awards. Settle had to undergo extensive surgery and therapy following the stroke, but she proved on Sunday night that she can still deliver a completely show-stopping performance with her "Seasons of Love" rendition.

Not only that, Keala Settle also completely stole the show in two other numbers. She provided the killer high notes for Brandon Victor Dixon in the funereal reprise of "I'll Cover You," and returned to the stage at the very end with Rent's original Broadway cast to deliver another one of her high notes in the closing version of "Seasons of Love."

It should be noted, though, that Rent: Live's performance of "Seasons of Love" was previously recorded, as was the bulk of the show. Unfortunately, because Roger actor Brennin Hunt broke his foot during the final dress rehearsal for the show, all of Rent: Live was comprised of previously recorded dress rehearsal footage up until the final 15 minutes.

Safe to say, when it comes to this number, the rehearsal did not disappoint. Go hard or go home, I guess.