A healer from Bali might have predicted Khloé Kardashian's relationship drama before she even saw it coming. In a new video from the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, viewers get a look into a visit with a healer that Khloé and Kim Kardashian made while on vacation in Bali. Some weird sh*t goes down in the clip (Khloé gets her right knee sucked, for example. I'm not kidding), but the video of Khloé Kardashian's healing session in Bali gets the most interesting when famed healer Mas Joko talks about repeating past mistakes.

At the time of this Bali trip, it appears that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were still together. That has changed in the time since, as the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods drama maid painfully, and repeatedly, clear. But the healer, Mas Joko, who was working with the help of a translator, warned Khloé not to repeat past mistakes.

Khloé and Kim explained why they wanted to meet with Joko in a dual interview shot. "People from the states fly to Bali to see this man," Khloé said.

"I love connecting with the spirit world," Kim added, explaining her motivations for meeting the healer.

"We just are so open to whatever," Khloé agrees. "And we just take it for what it is."

About one minute into the clip, Joko says there's some kind of imbalance in Khloé's knees, so he takes what looks like a wooden straw and... well, he begins to suck Khloé's knees and spit into a dish.

"This is definitely not what I thought was going to happen during this reading," Khloé said in the interview shot. LOL, girl, same. "The straw sucking with my knee... I didn't know all that was happening."

"I think I was looking more to like, connect with people that had passed on," Kim added.

"I really felt like I was in a time out, like we were misbehaving" Khloé then said.

"He's getting a problem that he sees with you to not repeat previous mistakes," the translator revealed. "As we say, the donkey never hits the same stone twice."

You hear that, Khloé? A time out is where you'll be if you repeat your past mistakes!!

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

Kim's problems apparently were with a build up of stomach acid, according to the healer and his translator. The translator then directed Kim to pluck out a piece of her hair to help her heal from the acid (?), then Kim hilariously said, "Yeah, it's fake, though, so does it matter if this is not my real hair?"

"It's not your own," the translator said, perplexed.

"It's like extensions," Kim clarified, feeling awkward. She ended up finding a piece of her own natural hair to cut out, then later followed the healer's orders to throw dirty water in the ocean as a means of ~cleansing~ herself.

"I think it was just a different kind of reading than I expected," Kim sain in the interview shot with Khloé nodding her head in agreement. Oh, you don't say?!

It's interesting that Joko could sense Khloé's history of repeating past mistakes, though. This was during the time following Thompson cheating on her during her pregnancy, but before him cheating on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend, so Joko must have sensed something big coming for her in the future. But did she listen?! As we all well know by now, she did not. *Sighs in the key of women staying with men who treat them like crap*.