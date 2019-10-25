Each week there's a new revelation on Keeping Up With The Kardashians that makes me gasp. Within the last few months, the Kardashians addressed the infamous Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal, and what happened after the matter. Ever since the scandal, it's been rough between Kardashian and Thompson. Their relationship is confusing AF now. I mean, no matter how hard they try, they can't avoid each other forever since they share their daughter, True, and all. Now the situation is more confusing than ever because Kardashian may have her eyes on someone else: her ex-husband Lamar Odom. The video of Khloé Kardashian saying she misses Lamar Odom is a lot and you need to see it to believe it.

"I like miss him all the time, but not in a place where I want to get back with him," Kardashian told her sisters Kim and Kourtney in a clip from an upcoming episode of KUWTK.

Kardashian then revealed Odom called her and that he knew he and his ex-wife would talk again one day. Odom apparently told her, "I just knew we were all going to talk again at some point. I'm just so happy."

He also told Kardashian, "I would love to see you. I've been dying to see you in person. I just feel like we have a lot to talk about."

Kardashian and Odom married in September 2009 — just one month after meeting for the first time. They were strong for a few years, but unfortunately, after a series of marital issues, Khloé filed for divorce from Odom in December 2013. The divorce was put on pause after Odom overdosed and Khloé helped her ex with his recovery. Unfortunately, Odom's alcohol use didn't stop, and the divorce was finalized in 2016.

That brings us to now. The pair has definitely had it rough these past few years, but it seems as though both Khloé and Odom miss each other and Khloé's sisters think that it could be a good idea for them to reunite and talk things over. Kim told Khloé, "I mean, I think it would be nice if you guys had like a face-to-face after all these years. I just feel like you have to get that out."

Kim offered to be there for her sister during the meet-up if she needed the extra support. Still, Khloé was hesitant, and that's when Kourtney said, "Life is short."

You can watch the Kardashian sisters talk about Lamar Odom below.

When she was away from her sisters, Khloé told the camera, "It feels really good just to have a decent, nice conversation with Lamar, you know, but I don't really know what the right thing to do is in this situation. I don't want to mislead him in any way, but I would like to meet with him."

As for whether Khloé actually takes up Odom's offer to meet, fans will have to catch the next episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which will air Sunday, Oct. 27, on E!