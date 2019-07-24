Alena and Valentina Jonas are suckers for the Jonas Brothers. The pop group had a big day on July 23, as they were nominated for the top awards at the VMAs. The group is nominated for Artist of the Year, and "Sucker" is up for awards in the Best Pop, Song of the Year, and Video of the Year categories. No one is as excited for these nominations than Alena and Valentina, and the video of Kevin Jonas' daughters celebrating the Jonas Brothers' VMA nominations proves it.

Danielle Jonas, Kevin's wife, posted the sweet video of Alena and Valentina excitedly congratulating their dad and their uncles, Joe and Nick. They appear to be in their own house during the video, and they're adorably wearing matching white skirts.

“Congratulations Uncle Joe and Uncle Nick and Daddy!" the two kids cheer in the video. Alena gives her little sister a hug midway through, then they adorably close out the video by saying, “We love you! Peace out!”

“Congratulations we are so proud of you guys !!!” Danielle Jonas said in her caption of the post.

Alena and Valentina Jonas are the ultimate Jonas Brothers fangirls. This is a very! Cute! Video! It brings me great joy!

Kevin and Joe (as well as the Jonas Brothers Instagram account) slid into the comments section of the post, their collective hearts melting. Kevin and Joe both posted a bunch of heart-eye emojis, then the Jonas Brothers Instagram posted a bunch of red hearts.

The 2019 MTV VMAs nominations dropped on Tuesday, July 23. The Jonas Brothers' comeback music was honored with a bunch of nominations. Nick Jonas reacted to their nominations on his Instagram, thanking the JoBro fans for their love and support.

"This is unreal! Thank you @mtv and all of you for being the best fans in the world," he said in his caption. "VIDEO OF THE YEAR, ARTIST OF THE YEAR, SONG OF THE YEAR & BEST POP nominations at the VMAS."

Up against the trio of brothers for Artist of the Year are Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Halsey, and Shawn Mendes. 21 Savage and J.Cole's "A Lot," Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next," Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy," Taylor Swift's "You Need To Calm Down," and Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' "Old Town Road" music videos are all nominated for Video of the Year alongside "Sucker."

"Sucker" being nominated for Video of the Year technically means Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Priyanka Chopra are kind of nominated for a VMA as well, since they all co-starred in the "Sucker" video. Consider this my official request for the Jonas Brothers and the Jonas Sisters to all perform a live rendition of the music video at the VMAs. That is the content I need to see. Immediately. Tout de suite. As soon as possible. Yesterday!

Hopefully Alena and Valentina will also be attending the VMAs, which will go down on Aug. 26, at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.