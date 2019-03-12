If there's one thing I love, it's getting a glimpse into the lives of celebrities. What do they do to unwind at the end of the night? Do they dress up in red carpet attire for absolutely no reason? Are their relationships with their significant others just as silly and carefree as my non-celebrity relationship? While we don't know any answers for certain, Katy Perry does a pretty good job explaining that last question. Taking to her Instagram Story, the world was gifted a video of Katy Perry asking Orlando Bloom if he really wants to marry her while they were watching her goof off on American Idol, and it makes my heart so damn happy.

For those of you not ~in the know~, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged on Feb. 14, aka Valentine's Day, posting matching selfies to Instagram to show off their newly-engaged glow. In the photo, the pair are snuggled up close together, with a ton of heart balloons floating above them. But, of course, all eyes immediately went to the stunner of a rock that was sitting on Perry's ring finger, with a pink-colored center stone and diamonds surrounding it making the shape of a flower.

Perry captioned her photo "full bloom," which makes me happy not only because it's Orlando Bloom's last name, but because her engagement ring really does look like a flower in full bloom:

See what she did there?

So, now that the couple is ready to walk down the aisle, Perry decided to test Bloom's commitment to her by gauging his reaction to her antics as a judge on an episode of American Idol.

On Sunday, March 10, Perry took to her Instagram Story to show her fans how she's testing her fiancé's love for her. Watching the show together with Perry's sister, Angela, and their dog, Nugget, we see a video of Bloom watching Perry on TV, and then the video zooms in on the TV, where we see Perry dancing and generally clowning around.

"Are you sure? Are you sure?" we hear Perry repeatedly asking Bloom as he stares directly at the television, careful not to cave. She captioned the clip, "For the rest of his life," and TBH, he's really taking this whole thing in stride:

On another story, she wrote, "Are you sure, Lando?" and now, I will hereby call Orlando Bloom that pet name.

Fans of the couple are beyond elated for these two to finally make things official as husband and wife. After meeting in January 2016, the pair started dating, but took a break in February 2017, which was a total bummer. But before any speculation could arise, their reps told People, "Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time."

And, while they were seemingly spotted together on multiple occasions through 2017 and into 2018, there was no real confirmation that the pair were back together until September 2018, when they made their red carpet debut at the Global Ocean Gala in Monaco.

If Katy Perry is still wondering whether or not Lando Bloom can handle her for life, I have a feeling that there's nothing she can do to make him not want to go through with marrying her.

Seriously. Nothing.