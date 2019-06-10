BTS ARMY, I know you've been preparing and fortifying your brain cells in preparation for Jungkook to drop his piano version of "Euphoria" so that you could have a productive day despite knowing your future wedding song now exists and is right there for you to stream until your ears fall off. But, I regret to inform you, no amount of preparation will have prepared you for what is about to bless your ears and eyes. The video of BTS' Jungkook's "Euphoria" piano version for FESTA is the most amazing gift. It's the most beautiful, soft, swoon-worthy slice of heaven you will ever hear.

It seems like this piano version of "Euphoria" may have been in the works for a while, seeing as the song's producer, DJ Swivel, may have teased it all the way back in February. On Feb. 1, the producer tweeted, "This ballad version of Euphoria is a treasure."

Immediately, ARMYs were like, "'Euphoria' ballad version? Who's that? I don't know her..."

One fan asked Swivel if he could release the track since they hoped to one day have it as their wedding song, writing, "There is one? Is there any way you could release it @djswivel? I plan to dance to Euphoria at my wedding someday, a ballad version would be perfect 😢"

He responded, revealing an ARMY wedding was actually what spurred his new, secret project. "That’s the only reason I made it, "he wrote. "One of the army sent me a video of someone having their first dance at their wedding to Euphoria. And I thought it looks awkward dancing slow to an EDM song. So I wanted to make a slow version just for fun."

Well, four months later, we're getting the ballad version of "Euphoria" everyone's been waiting for. It's called the "Forever" mix, which is basically confirming it's every ARMYs' future wedding song!

Hearing Jungkook sing, "Take my hands now / You are the cause of my euphoria... Close the door now / When I'm with you, I'm in utopia," is like hearing an angel sing. It's like a little slice of heaven.

So is the video that goes along with it. The whole video is footage of Jungkook with his bandmates made to look like it was filmed on a cell phone. The clips include Jungkook messing around backstage, goofing around with V, resting with Jimin, vogueing in a pair of sunglasses, playing the piano, dancing, brushing his teeth, sticking his head out a car window, taking pictures, recording vocals in a sound booth, and just looking stunning in his stage costumes. It makes the title of the video displayed in the video, "JK Memories BY BTS," make so much sense. Part of me wonders if Jungkook, aka, Golden Closet Films, edited this video himself. The other part of me thinks the other members of BTS did to show us how they see their maknae through their eyes.

Check out the song below and cry your eyes out (like I am currently).

BANGTANTV on YouTube

I am so blown away. I repeat: So blown away. Excuse me while I watch this video for the rest of my life on loop, ruining any chance of meeting my real-life Jungkook so we can dance to this track at our wedding in the process. Whatever. YOLO.