Every time I'm invited to a wedding, I get overly amped. While it's always amazing to see the bride and groom tie the knot, I'm usually more stoked to get on the dance floor and shake my groove thing, because your girl loves to dance. Apparently, I'm not the only one who can't wait to bust a move, either, because there's a new video of Daryl Sabara's wedding dance for Meghan Trainor, and honestly, he was on fire. All of you soon-to-be grooms, I suggest you start taking some notes.

After it was reported that the "Like I'm Gonna Lose You" singer and the Spy Kids icon were reportedly married on Saturday, Dec. 22, in a backyard ceremony, the couple then had a reception for their 100 guests, according to People. And for all of you who are more invested in how the bride looked than the guest list, Trainor wore a stunning and sparkly Berta gown, a pair of Badgley Mischka heels and Norman Silverman jewels. What I'm trying to say is, basically, she looked whimsical and gorgeous, and Sabara is clearly one lucky man.

But it seems like the bride should be just as thankful for her groom, because he surprised her in the best way possible: with a choreographed dance, obviously!

Sabara took to Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 31, to post a throwback video of how he astonished his brand new wife on their wedding day, and let me tell you, you're going to need to see it to understand just how epic his surprise was.

"Throwback to when @charmladonna helped me surprise my wife on our wedding day," he captioned the video footage of his rehearsed dance routine that featured a handful of songs. You can clearly see just how shocked Trainor was to see her new husband rocking the dance floor with his crew, which means she was definitely unaware of all the planning that undoubtedly went into this surprise. Good job for keeping it on the down-low, Daryl!

You can check out Sabara's choreographed dancing video below:

Is Meghan looking for any backup dancers? Because I have a great suggestion for her if she's in the market for one.

According to E!, Sabara worked with dance choreographer Charm La'Donna — whose resumé includes artists like Selena Gomez and Kendrick Lamar, NBD — to make this routine happen.

La'Donna herself even took to Instagram just hours after Sabara to showcase a video of him on his wedding day dancing to Justin Timberlake's "Suit and Tie," ultimately proving that all of her hard work paid off.

"I had the pleasure of choreographing @darylsabara surprise performance for @meghan_trainor at their wedding. Literally one of my favorite moments of 2018," La'Donna shared on Instagram. "I love you both," she added.

Here's La'Donna's clip of the dance from another angle, in case you simply couldn't get enough of the first one:

I love it so much, it honestly hurts.

The couple got engaged back in December 2017, when Sabara proposed to Trainor under a tunnel of Christmas lights, then surprised her once more by having friends and family at the end of the tunnel. If that sounds absurdly romantic, that's because it was, and the world was fortunate enough to bear witness to the entire thing after Trainor posted a video of her proposal on Instagram.

"I SAID YESSSS!!!!" Trainor captioned her post. "For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true. He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends."

Is there anything more precious? I don't believe so.

A huge congratulations to the newlyweds! May you forever remember the best day of your lives — and hopefully, may Daryl always remember that dance routine.