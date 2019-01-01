The year of 2018 was home to many great (and not so great) moments. But, IMO, one of the best moments of the year came at the very end from one of the funniest (and most graceful) women ever: Chrissy Teigen. Her mishap, which happened on live TV with thousands upon thousands of people watching, hilariously sums up how I feel about 2018. Have you seen it? No? Well, the video of Chrissy Teigen on New Year's Eve 2019 being poked in the eye by Leslie Jones' umbrella is seriously making me laugh out loud.

If you tuned into NBC's coverage of New Year's Eve on Dec. 31, then you probably saw the Teigen vs. umbrella mishap unfold in real time. The model was one of the co-hosts of NBC's New Year's Eve 2019 program, alongside Saturday Night Live's Leslie Jones and NBC's Carson Daly.

As the trio geared up to ring in the new year, Teigen had a bit of, um, well, an incident with Jones' umbrella. It was a very rainy New Year's Eve in New York City, which is why Jones was holding the clear bubble umbrella over her head to stay dry. Teigen leaned in to give Jones a hug and a kiss right as the clock struck midnight, but instead ended up with a face full of Jones' umbrella — ouch. My guess is that she just misjudged the height of the umbrella that Jones was holding. Hey, it happens.

If you've ever been stabbed by an umbrella, you probably are well aware that it doesn't feel great. TBH, I'm pretty clumsy myself, and if that happened to me in front of thousands of viewers, I would've been totally mortified — but not Chrissy. If there is anyone who can handle smacking into an umbrella on live television, it is Chrissy Teigen. She flashed her big beautiful grin and laughed off the mishap as she rung in the new year. I know that I will definitely be taking a page out of her book for my next heavy-handed moment. And yes, Teigen went back for round two, making her way safely under the umbrella and embracing Jones.

One Twitter user posted a video of the incident and tagged Teigen in the tweet, writing, "Oh no @chrissyteigen I hope you’re ok!!! Happy New Year!!!" Teigen, who is known to interact with fans on social media and isn't shy about commenting on other people's posts, retweeted the video and wrote, "I'm okay!"

It was seriously one of the funniest moments of 2018 in my book. TBH, the whole year was a dumpster fire, so Teigen face-planting into an umbrella basically sums up my feelings on the entire year. It's a vibe, that's for sure. Anyway, I haven't laughed that hard in a while. So, thanks, Chrissy Teigen, for bringing a little laughter to my New Year's Eve celebration. It was the best way to kick off 2019. You never disappoint me with your wit, humor, and grace. Bravo, you classy, silly lady.