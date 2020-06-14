The year 2020 has been an emotional rollercoaster for ARMYs. While BTS had one of their most exciting comebacks yet with the April release of Map of the Soul: 7 and their energy-packed single "ON," their promotions and worldwide tour were stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But BTS has never been a group that lets adversity keep them down. While they await the time they'll be able to hit the road and see ARMYs in person on tour, they planned the next best thing for their fans: Bang Bang Con: The Live. The virtual concert was everything ARMYs could have hoped for, and the video of BTS' Bang Bang Con: The Live ending speeches will leave you more emotional than ever.

BTS deliver speeches at the end of every single concert — a moment fans call the ending ment — so it came as no surprise they continued the tradition at the end of their Bang Bang Con: The Live concert on June 14. ARMYs cherished the emotional speeches from RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook even more than usual considering the time they have with the boys performing live comes few and far between in 2020.

In Jimin's speech, he gave an ARMYS an inside look at the really difficult times the group had been overcoming being unable to perform live during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a translation from Twitter user @MiniMoniT_T, Jimin acknowledged "The times we spend with each other were more complicated [during the pandemic] and made us feel difficult emotions so I think we struggled with how to express words unlike we usually do."

However, he also reflected on the "growth" they'd experienced along the way, and said that he and the other boys of BTS were overcoming their struggles. He ended on a positive note, telling fans, "I’d like it if you wouldn’t worry too much and that these times where you can’t meet us either become times where you guys can be happier [too]. Try to find it in you a little to overcome it well and it’d be nice if we could meet each other again with smiling faces."

According to a translation from Twitter user @Arpcruz1, Jin told fans that one day before their June 14 virtual concert, they'd celebrated 7 years together as a group. After letting ARMYs know they'd renewed their contract, he had his fellow bandmates circle up into a group hug in honor of the milestone.

Only time will tell when BTS will be able to bring back their vocals and dance moves to a live audience, but it's clear that their virtual concert was a meaningful way for them to reconnect with their fans and break up the performing hiatus in the meantime.