The Video Of Bill Hader’s Return As Stefon On ‘SNL’ Will Break Your St. Patrick’s Hangover
On March 17, fans (me) were thrilled to see Bill Hader's infamous Saturday Night Live (SNL) character Stefon, known for his inappropriate suggestions for tourists, make his return to the show after a four-year hiatus. And it was epic, to say the least. The video of Bill Hader's return as Stefon on SNL includes quirky ways to celebrate St. Patrick Day, a brief cameo from a former SNL collaborator, and so much more. I should also probably say: brace yourself. The video might make you cry from laughter (or cry because you didn't realize how much you missed Stefon).
Shortly after making his onscreen debut, Stefon shared his first St. Patty's day recommendation. which involved kale chips, party games, and... desk sets. (?) According to Vanity Fair, he said,
When asked if he had any entertainment ideas for people who wanted to do something different or more "Irish-themed," Stefon recommended an Irish, "gang-ridden" club in New York that featured TED Talks and "Farrah-cauns". (???) He shared,
Then Stefon shared his last recommendation, a spot that played "seizure-inducing Malaysian music," before a quick cameo by John Mulaney, a former SNL writer who often collaborated with Stefon and was notorious for secretly switching up his cue cards at the last minute. Stefon revealed,
In summary: Stefon made staying up so late after a long day of St. Patty's celebrations worth it, and my face still hurts from laughing so much.
(But I think I definitely would have passed on his recommendations.)
IRL, Hader has been keeping busy since his SNL departure.
In the years since Hader left the legendary skit series, he's had roles in major productions like Sausage Party and The Angry Birds Movie, but overall, he keeps busy with his own mockumentary series Documentary Now! alongside fellow SNL alumni Fred Armisen and Seth Meyers. The critically-acclaimed series has been nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding variety sketch series and was even listed as one of "The Best TV Shows of 2015" by The New York Times. Which, given Hader's other successes, doesn't make his nostalgic, one-night only appearance to SNL seem so bad.
But I've gotta say: Hader, I didn't realize how much I needed this segment in my life, so whenever you feel like blessing our screens with Stefon's presence again, please don't hesitate.