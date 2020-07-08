When The Umbrella Academy ended its first season on a time-traveling cliffhanger, fans knew Season 2 was not a matter of what, but when. The first images of the new season promised a 1960s era romp, but there was little other information. All fans knew was that the Hargreeves siblings had a couple of decades before they would even be born to fix the end of the world, which was now 50 years away... except that's not actually the case. The Umbrella Academy 2 trailer reveals it may be the 1960s now, but the world's end is still upon them.

The trailer also arrived with a new synopsis for his season:

Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right - the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which - spoiler alert! - turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?). Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything.

Check out the trailer, which features a brand new song from show creator Gerard Way, entitled "Here Comes The End."

But what is coming along with the end? Here's a few clues for what lies ahead.

More to come...

1. The End of The World Is Tied To JFK's Assassination Netflix When the Hargreeves family time traveled, the world did not remain a static fixture around them. Instead, it adjusted to their position, specifically Five's. In Season 1, Five arrives in the present, to find the apocalypse is in ten days. Now that he's in 1963? The apocalypse is still in ten days, currently scheduled for Nov. 25, 1963. If that date feels familiar, it should. On Nov. 22, 1963, then-President John F. Kennedy got in an open-topped vehicle and was driven down a street in Dallas to wave to the people, only to be shot as the motorcade rounded into Dealey Plaza. He was declared dead a few hours later, as Lyndon B. Johnson took over. Exactly how that leads to an apocalyptic scenario remains to be seen, but it's the exact kind of historical disturbance that could set something off.

2. Luther Has Become A Boxing Champion Netflix Number One, Luther, was always about his strength, and once his torso was replaced with a gorilla's, he became unstoppable. Using his ability to make a living in the 1960s, when boxing and hand to hand fighting was a major sport, is a no brainer, and most likely means he's a household name. It also reverses the first season's dynamic when he was a loner who avoided humans, in love with Number 3, Allison, who used her abilities to become a major celebrity.

3. Allison Is A Civil Rights Activist Netflix Season 1 barely addressed that Allison was the only Black member of the adopted Hargreeves family. But it seems that Season 2 will go all-in on the angle now that she's found herself trapped in the years before the civil rights act was signed. It's the right move, frankly, and a reminder that time-travel is a game that can only be safely played by white men. but it does beg the question how she is tied to JFK's death. Luther,m as a southern boxing champion, is an easy tie in. But involving the civil rights movement might raise a few eyebrows.

4. Klaus Is A Cult Leader & Lying About Ben Netflix This is my favorite angle. The previously drugged-out Klaus is now the head of a hippie-cult doomsday movement, based on his knowledge of Season 1's apocalypse. Like Luther, this makes him a celebrity of sorts, the kind that the FBI would be watching closely during this period. But more importantly, don't sleep on his denial that Ben is in the 1960s with them. Fans have been debating if Ben is a ghost, or merely on a different plane of existence. His ability to time travel argues for the latter, but his continued inability to be seen might be proof of the former. Either way, Klaus lying about him being there might be enough that the other siblings finally make it their business to see Ben themselves.

5. Diego & Vanya Are Happy Now Netflix The Umbrella Academy's saddest characters from Season 1 also look to have had their lives turned upside down. Diego spent most of the first season either with a chip on his shoulder for being "Number 2" or grieving the loss of loved ones. VAs the abused and gaslit Number 7, Vanya tried to soldier on as best she could with no powers. But her unhappiness with her life (other than when playing her violin), was palatable. Both look remarkably happy in the new world of the past. Diego looks remarkably cleaned up and professional, with a new girlfriend. And Vanya seems to have found a family, the kind she always wanted. The only question is if she remembers the powers she discovered in Season 1's finale or not.

6. The Commission Does Not Cease To Be Weird Netflix The organization overseeing the space-time continuum held some of The Umbrella Academy's best characters in Season 1. Moving through time and space has not changed the group's mission, just altered the players. This time, it's a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins chasing down the out-of-time Hargreeves siblings instead of Cha-Cha and Hazel. But perhaps more disturbing, the Handler is no longer played by Kate Walsh. Five's new boss is not the same as the old boss, but a creature with a fish tank for a head.