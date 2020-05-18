The superhero show that landed in the top three of Netflix's most popular series in 2019, The Umbrella Academy, has finally revealed its release date for Season 2. The cast of the superhero franchise made the announcement in a quarantine-friendly way on May 18. If you haven't seen it yet, The Umbrella Academy Season 2 premiere date teaser will definitely get you excited for what's to come when it drops on July 31, 2020.

The Umbrella Academy Season 1 came to Netflix in February 2019, and quickly rose to the top of Netflix's top lists. The series is based off of the Dark Horse Comics, and chronicles a family of adopted sibling superheroes with a peculiar backstory: All on the same day in October 1989, 43 infants were born to different women, none of whom had appeared to be pregnant. Six of the children are adopted by billionaire Reginald Hargreeves ("The Monocle"), who created the Umbrella Academy and prepared his "children" to save the world.

In Season 1, the six children reunited after hearing about the mysterious passing of their father. Together, they worked to unravel the secrets behind their adopted father's death, all while dealing with a looming global apocalypse, and very different personalities among them.

The six "children" of The Umbrella Academy each have special names, superpowers, and are played by some major actors. There's Vanya/The White Violin (Ellen Page), Luther/Spaceboy (Tom Hopper), Diego/The Kraken (David Castañeda), Allison/The Rumor (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus/The Séance (Robert Sheehan), and Number Five/The Boy (Aidan Gallagher). Season 2 will welcome at least three new cast members — Ritu Arya, Yusuf Gatewood, and Marin Ireland — though not too much is known about their characters yet.

The Season 2 release date announcement came via a YouTube video featuring clips of the cast dancing in their separate homes, to Tiffany's 1987 rendition of "I Think We're Alone Now," which is super-fitting, considering pretty much everyone is stuck in their homes.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 premieres on Netflix on July 31.