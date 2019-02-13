'The Umbrella Academy' Season 1 Soundtrack Is The Perfect Introduction To The Series

For those concerned the cancelation of Netflix's Marvelverse of shows is a sign the streaming services is getting out of the superhero business, do not worry. Netflix shelved Daredevil, but it's merely to make way for other, stranger, more oddly delightful mutants whose powers make them far greater misfits in our society than most X-Men could imagine. Meet the inaugural class of The Umbrella Academy, seven children all miraculously born at the same time to mothers who hadn't been pregnant. For those unsure about the series, The Umbrella Academy Season 1 soundtrack is a perfect way to settle into the goofy weirdness of the lives of Numbers One through Seven.

Based on the comic book written by Gerard Way, the new series follows a group of children trained to be superheroes from childhood. The name may ring a bell to fans of early aughts music. Before being a comic book writer, Way was the lead singer of My Chemical Romance, a rock band with indie-emo and pop-punk leanings.

Way is one of the executive producers (along with his graphic artist, Gabriel Bá.) So perhaps it should surprise no one the series is worth watching for the fantastic soundtrack offerings. The musical choices, many of which are allowed to play in full (or nearly in full) during scenes, veer from the very classic to the very obscure.

Netflix released a curated version of the show's soundtrack on Spotify ahead of the show's arrival. Check out the list:

Hazy Shade Of Winter - Gerard Way & Ray Toro

Kill Of The Night - Gin Wigmore

Saturday Night - Bay City Rollers

Happy Together - Gerard Way & Ray Toro

Soul Kitchen - The Doors

I Think We're Alone Now - Tiffany

One - Three Dog Night

In the Heat of the Moment - Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

Istanbul - They Might Be Giants

(Feels Like) Heaven - Fiction Factory

Dancing In The Moonlight - Toploader

Mad About You - Hooverphonic

Something On Your Mind - Karen Dalton

All Die Young - Smith Westerns

Mary - Big Thief

Don't Stop Me Now - Queen

Exit Music (For A Film) - Radiohead

Sinnerman - Nina Simone

But this only scratches the surface of the songs used in series. I've watched all ten episodes for review, and the songs which made the biggest impression on me, like The Kinks' "Picture Book," Woodkid's "Run Boy Run," and Paloma Faith's spectacular cover of INXS' "Never Tear Us Apart," aren't even included.

There's one scene deep into the season set to Morcheeba's "Blood Like Lemonade" which made me squeal aloud with delight. I was very disappointed to see it not make the list. Same with David Gray's "This Year's Love," (above). The song plays during the death of a character I won't name and made me cry. (I also happen to love the song — it was on my wedding soundtrack — so maybe it was just me.)

In short, this list is only the beginning of a musical journey through a delightful series. Season 1 of The Umbrella Academy lands on Netflix on Friday, February 15, 2019.