No crystal balls were involved, I promise. To be honest, I wasn't sure how I would feel about the reading. Part of me anticipated some hokeyness and uncomfortable discussions about my spirituality, but I did my best to walk in with an open mind.

Normally, the hotel offers the readings with Pia in person, but because she was going to be out of town during my stay, we scheduled a FaceTime call during the week prior.

Pia led by asking me what my views on astrology were, and I told her candidly that I wasn't entirely sure how I felt. She responded by saying that my reluctance was normal, and reassured me that the reading was purely meant to inform me about her interpretation of my chart. She also noted that she didn't know anything about me besides the fact that I'm a writer visiting Sydney for the first time, and that anything we talked about would purely be a result of her looking through my chart.

Pia started the reading by telling me things that most Geminis know about Geminis — we're generally outgoing people who love to talk, but we can be indecisive and get bored easily. But then she got into the nitty-gritty parts of my chart and my mind was seriously blown.

After mentioning some terms that I didn't entirely understand (my "Moon is in Leo" and I have "lots of air in my chart"), she listed off some intimate personality qualities that sounded scarily accurate.

Things started getting a little more intense when Pia asked me if I had ever wanted to sing. (I'm a singer and went to a music school for college.) Her exact phrasing was, "Your Venus is in Taurus, and it's showing me that you have a very strong throat. Have you ever considered singing?" She continued, "Your Moon in Leo tells me that you'd be a natural performer, too."

Even though I was impressed, the skeptic in me told me that Pia could have Googled me and found my music online, but what came next proved that she didn't.

She continued by asking if I was going to be taking on something new in my home life relatively soon. When I asked what she meant, she clarified that it could mean a big move or shift in responsibility at home. I informed her that I'm moving to L.A. in the middle of September, which very few people know (and can't be Googled).

I'm fairly positive I greeted her with my jaw dropped and a few moments of silence as I processed the fact that she was able to ask me that question without knowing anything about me besides my time, date, and place of birth.

She concluded by saying, "I don’t want to be a fortune teller. I want to help people when they have problems, because then I can explain to them where their problems came from. There is a reason why you’re here, there is a purpose for everyone."

Needless to say, Pia turned my world upside down and I started getting super pumped to visit The Ultimo.