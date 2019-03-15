Such devastating news in the music world after reports that former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson's 18-year-old sister, Félicité, has died. The model and social media influencer reportedly collapsed on Wednesday, March 13, from a suspected heart attack in London, according to E! News. Elite Daily reached out to Tomlinson's team for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication. This tragic news comes exactly one week after Louis Tomlinson released a song called "Two of Us," in honor of his late mother, Johannah Deakin, who died a little over two years ago from leukemia. Now, fans are taking to social media to express their sadness, and their tweets to Louis Tomlinson after his sister Felicite's death are so heartbreaking, but show the former One Direction star so much support.

"Félicité was an absolutely adored young woman who was loved by Louis and her whole family," a source close to the Tomlinson family told The Sun. "They are totally devastated as you can imagine. She had so many friends and was such a positive happy person. It’s a massive loss to the world."

In an interview with Radio 1 Newsbeat on March 7, Tomlinson revealed how the song he wrote after the death of his mother was a "tough one" to play for his sisters, Félicité, Charlotte, Daisy, Georgia, and Phoebe, because he "didn't want them to get caught up in the sadness," adding, "As their big brother, if I can sing those words it’ll hopefully help them, too."

Now, in the wake of his sister's untimely death, fans are flooding Twitter to show their unwavering support for Louis, and letting the 27-year-old star know that he's not alone.

Notable celebrities have taken to Twitter to share their condolences to the Tomlinson family as well:

Other fans are sharing their deep sadness and shock over Félicité's death, which happened just a little over two years since mom Johannah's death:

What a devastating amount of loss for just one family.

The song that Tomlinson dedicated to his mom after her death was released on March 7, and the lyrics to "Two of Us" now take on an even sadder meaning after the loss of yet another family member.

The chorus to "Two of Us" goes:

So I will keep you, day and night, here until the day I die, I'll be living one life for the two of us, I will be the best of me, always keep you next to me, I'll be living one life for the two of us, Even when I'm on my own, I know I won't be alone, Tattooed on my heart are the words of your favourite song, I know you'll be looking down, swear I'm gonna make you proud, I'll be living one life for the two of us

It's clear that Tomlinson's fans' hearts go out to Tomlinson and his family during this unimaginably difficult time.