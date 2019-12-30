Zac Efron's latest project has been anything other than smooth sailing. While filming his upcoming documentary series Killing Zac Efron in Papua New Guinea, the actor reportedly contracted a deadly bacterial infection and had to be rushed to the hospital. Luckily, the star was able to recover quickly, and these tweets about Zac Efron getting sick in Papua New Guinea all say the same thing. Fans were definitely scared, but now that he's reportedly OK, they're letting out a sigh of relief.

According to the Sunday Telegraph, Efron came down with a "form of typhoid or similar bacterial ­infection" just before Christmas (Efron's team did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the report). The star reportedly got sick while in Papua New Guinea filming his new show, which involves Efron falling off the grid for 21 days and exploring jungles with nothing but a guide and some survival gear.

"I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level," Efron said in a statement before filming his show. "I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits."

Unfortunately, the venture turned out for the worst when Efron reportedly took a "life-or-death flight" to Brisbane, Australia. He was reportedly admitted to the private St. Andrews War Memorial Hospital in "stable condition" and received treatment there for several days, before getting the green light by doctors to fly home to the U.S. on Christmas Eve.

Soon after the news hit about his infection, Efron went on Twitter to confirm that he did get sick just before the holidays, but he has since recovered.

"Very thankful to everyone who has reached out. I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G," he wrote. "I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!"

Efron's condition scared fans, but with him being OK now, fans are cracking jokes about how horrible 2019 would have been had things turned out another way.

It's unclear whether Efron contracting his infection will be included in Killing Zac Efron when it premieres sometime in the future on Quibi, a short-form mobile video platform. Either way, fans will tune in to see how Efron does in the jungle.