Now that The Bachelorette has moved on from chicken nuggets and the battle of the Lukes, the current season is all about physical group dates that have the men embracing their inner testosterone. Following last week's rugby game, Episode 5's group date in Scotland introduced a Highland Games challenge that had fans on Twitter in hysterics. Tweets about The Bachelorette's Highland Games point out that if there's one thing Bachelor Nation can bond over, it's men wrestling in kilts.

When in Scotland, you do as the locals do, and on June 11's episode of The Bachelorette, that entailed dressing the 10 men on the group date in kilts. Thank you, ABC! After that intense rugby game in Newport led to a blow-up between Luke P. and Luke S., Bachelor Nation definitely needed an inconsequential group activity to recover, and the first Bachelorette Highland Games was just the right fit for this. While one-on-one date recipients Mike and Luke P. chilled at the hotel and essentially gave each other the evil eye, the rest of the group was destined for some Scottish-themed fun.

In Inverness, Hannah kicked off these games by introducing a battle reenactor, who introduced the challenge of having a brave heart during a makeshift "old Scottish games." After the men failed in throwing an axe at a block of wood, Hannah finally succeeded at the stunt, prompting her to channel her inner Game of Thrones and tell the men to bow down to their queen. She didn't really have the chance to demonstrate rugby skills the week before, so Twitter was on board with Hannah Beast sneaking out.

After a few quick practice games, the men donned their kilts for their official Highland Games challenge. This time around, the men weren't much better at the axe-throwing, but Tyler C. managed to make a dent in his chunk of wood. The rest of the Games' activities became a little more intimate when the men realized that wearing kilts without underwear wasn't the best situation while wrestling each other. As Hannah put it, she and the spectators could see all of the men's "bagpipes." Well, that's the joy of embracing the ways of the Scottish, right?

Just like Hannah, I'd probably enjoy a hot group of men in kilts with no shame, and Twitter especially delighted in Tyler C. sporting his kilt for the night portion of the date and a steamy make-out session with Hannah. Same, folks, same.

Although The Bachelorette delivered the goods with this group date, international travel also means that things are getting serious. As the number of contestants dwindles and the locales become more exotic, fans may have less humorous moments to look forward to. Luckily, funny fare is what Bachelor in Paradise is for, but I'll definitely think back to the Highland Games if Hannah's journey for love becomes a little too serious in future weeks.

Season 15 of The Bachelorette continues at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, June 17, on ABC.