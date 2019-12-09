Kanye West sure knows how to make a fashion statement. For his latest ensemble, West not only dawned an all-silver getup, but he took things to the next level by painting himself silver, too. As expected, Twitter had a lot of jokes, and these tweets about Kanye painting himself silver are hilarious.

In case you're wondering, West didn't wear this outfit just anywhere. He wore it for a very special occasion: his religious-themed opera, Mary. The production was West's second opera in a matter of weeks. On Nov. 24, West debuted Nebuchadnezzar in Los Angeles, and, this past Sunday, Dec. 8, West debuted Mary.

When he arrived to Miami Marine Stadium for the occasion, West surprised everyone by decking himself out in an oversized silver robe, with metallic socks and sandals to match. To get the full silver effect, West also painted his body silver. From the hair on top of his head all the way down to his hands, West left nothing unpainted, including his beard.

At first, Twitter was so confused about West's silver costume. Some fans even thought it was just a fan edit.

After a bit of Google searching, fans realized what it was all for, but that didn't stop them from making jokes.

Fans were also getting flash backs to the time CeeLo Green covered himself in gold.

For reference, here was CeeLo Green at the 2017 Grammy Awards:

Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images

Green's outfit was iconic, but the photos of West's silver outfit are even more hilarious. His opera performance must have been very memorable for fans who were there.