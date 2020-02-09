On Sunday, Feb. 9, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Julia Butters made her Oscar debut one to remember as she walked the red carpet in a bright pink Christian Siriano creation. While the bubblegum pink number — which featured puffed sleeves, ruffles, and draped layers — was a head-turner, it was an unexpected accessory that stole the spotlight. The 10-year-old decided to prepare for the long night by . bringing a snack with her to the event, and the tweets about Julia Butters' turkey sandwich in her 2020 Oscars purse show that fans are so here for it.

Butters, who was lauded for for her role as Trudi Fraser in the Quentin Tarantino film, was prepared for every situation when she revealed that she'd brought a bite to eat while walking the red carpet in the chic Christian Siriano creation, which she paired with an asymmetrical bow necklace by Lark & Berry and a matching hot pink clutch. This year, the Oscars are following the Golden Globes' precedent with a fully vegan menu, and Butters clearly wasn't a fan of the plant-based dishes on offer. Luckily, she came prepared with a back-up plan, which she revealed to LA Times journalist Amy Kaufman and other news outlets while posing ahead of the show.

According to the journalist, the 10-year-old opened her $2,500 crystal-studded pink Mazook purse while walking the red carpet to reveal that she'd stored a turkey sandwich inside. Her reasoning? The actress said that she doesn't "like some of the food here," and the hilariously relatable moment is going viral on Twitter. Who knew a turkey sandwich was the ultimate red carpet accessory?

The actress also showed her snack to EW’s editor-in-chief JD Heyman and PeopleTV anchor Lola Ogunnaike, taking a bite out of the sandwich and saying, "It’s the Oscars — there can’t be any regrets. There’s no going back."

Other stars might want to take a leaf from Butters' book in the future, because it sounds like the 2020 awards season's biggest events will also feature plant-based menus after Joaquin Phoenix successfully lobbied for the special menu for the Golden Globes.

While Butters isn't nominated for any categories herself, it'll be an exciting night for the cast of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, as the film is up for some major accolades. The Quentin Tarantino movie's 10 nominations include Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor. Luckily, it looks like the 10-year-old is well-prepared for the long night.