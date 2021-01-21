The 2021 Celebrating America special for President Joe Biden's Inauguration Day had a solid lineup from the start, with acts like John Legend, Katy Perry, Bruce Springsteen, and John Legend on the list. But when you tap the woman who sang "Skyscraper" to top it all off, you're destined for greatness. The tweets about Demi Lovato's 2021 Inauguration Day performance demonstrate the amazing songstress' ability to warm hearts and bring people together around the world. But it's possible she didn't anticipate what about her performance, exactly, would put the ultimate smile on viewers' faces.

Lovato has come a long way since her days on Disney Channel's Sonny With A Chance and Camp Rock. Taking to the stage at a presidential inauguration, one of the United States' most longstanding traditions symbolizing the peaceful transfer of power, is a big deal, especially after the devastating Capitol insurrection that took place on Jan. 6.

That's why Lovato's performance of "Lovely Day" by Bill Withers on Jan. 20 was particularly heartwarming. Lovato belted out the lyrics to the funky tune just as she's done with so many other songs in the past, but the message that there are lovelier days ahead for America has never felt more needed than at this moment.

A ton of celebs were on hand to help her deliver Lovato's groovy performance, like Lin-Manuel Miranda. But the star of the moment wasn't Miranda, or even Lovato and her stunning, new blonde pixie cut. The actual show-stopper was none other than the background Lovato performed in front of.

In true "We're in the middle of a pandemic" fashion, Lovato sang her rendition of the Withers classic in front of a green screen of a bright purple sunset. It practically screamed, "Socially distance, everyone!" By that, I mean it gave off major Zoom-background vibes. Viewers watching at home couldn't help but clown the backdrop.

But while Twitter may be cackling over Lovato's cheesy sunset Zoom background, it's pretty clear they loved every moment of it at the same time.