Alicia Keys just gave the most amazing performance at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 14! And she had a very special guest on stage with her: her eldest son, Egypt Daoud Dean. All the tweets about Alicia Keys' son playing piano at the show are so, so sweet!

So, before I get to the tweets, let's talk about how everything went down. Keys took to the stage to perform some of her best-known songs and, much to the audience's surprise, her little boy joined her at the piano to perform alongside her.

Of course, seeing the offspring of a talent like Keys (and Swizz Beatz, for that matter) is bound to spark a conversation and lots of excitement. Fans all over the world are definitely talking about what a talented little kid Egypt is. And he's brave, too! I mean, imagine getting up on stage in front of so many people with your super famous mom at just 8 years old! It takes guts, for sure, but Egypt seemed up for the challenge. And he impressed everyone.

As I mentioned, literally everyone is talking about the mother-son duo, especially on social media. Twitter is just abuzz with praise for the young musician. Here's what people are saying about the performance right now:

Needless to say, people are really impressed that Keys' son Egypt had a moment on stage with his mom. But they really shouldn't be, since Keys has been performing since she was really young and was bound to pass on some of those musical genes to her kids.

Keys is such a prolific artist that received the 2019 iHeartRadio Innovator Award. During her speech, Keys thanked everyone for their support.

“Thank you so much. What a powerful, beautiful energy that’s in here tonight!” she said, later adding, "I gotta be honest with you — it means so much to be honored as an innovator because when I first started out, nobody was like, ‘Look at that tomboy from Hell’s Kitchen who graduated high school at 15, the one with the braids, who seems obsessed with her broken down piano … what a fantastic innovator she is.’"

Keys also talked about sharing the moment with other artists, and even joked that her younger son Genesis was flirting with Taylor Swift.

“I feel y’all. So many amazing artists here tonight — I’m sitting and chillin’ with Taylor [Swift] and Maren [Morris] and we’re talking ... Actually, my son Genesis is may be trying to take Taylor out later tonight — he’s working on it, not sure how it’s gonna go, but it looks pretty good right now!”

You can actually see Genesis waving and smiling at Swift in this video, which shows that Keys was actually onto something:

Too cute! All in all, it was an interesting night for Keys and her kids! One thing's for sure, though: A star was born now that Keys brought her son out on stage. I wouldn't be surprised if he became a superstar just like his mom one day. But no pressure, of course!