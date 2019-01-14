True Detective Season 3 arrived with a double whammy of episodes this weekend, airing episodes one and two back to back for maximum impact. Throughout the two hours, viewers got to know Detective Wayne Hays (Mahershala Ali) over three eras in 1980, 1990, and 2015 and learned about the Purcell case, which still haunts him until this day. But while young Will was found before the first hour was over, the mystery of Julie Purcell has deepened. The True Detective Season 3 episode 3 trailer hints the case, in both eras, is far from over.

The new episode for this coming Sunday is entitled "The Big Never." With director Jeremy Saulnier finished with the project after the first two installments, this week the show is taken over by Daniel Sackheim, who has directed a multitude of TV shows, from The X-Files to Game of Thrones.

Here's this week's synopsis:

Hays recalls his early romance with Amelia (Carmen Ejogo), as well as cracks in their relationship that surfaced after they married and had children. Ten years after the Purcell crimes, new evidence emerges, giving him a second chance to vindicate himself and the investigation.

Check out the trailer:

TV Promos on YouTube

The good news is after two hours of really only getting to know Amelia in 1980 with just a short glimpse of her in 1990, next week's episode will dive further into the Hays' relationship after they got married. It will also explore some of the reality behind the writing of the book, which Wayne seems to have forgotten by 2015.

But just as importantly, Roland West (Stephen Dorff) will start turning up in the later eras. Viewers only got to see Hays' partner in detective work in 1980 in the first two hours. This new installment promises not only he'll turn back up in 1990 when Julie Purcell resurfaces, but he's still around in 2015 as well.

And unlike Hays, who is showing the early signs of suffering from an as-yet-undiagnosed memory loss, West seems to have all his memories of the events in question intact. Perhaps this is why he's not the one willing to speak on camera. But how long until Hays forgets he's to remember "not to say" what they did?

HBO

Speaking of the 1990s investigation, it sounds to me like Hays' comment "we're not the only ones looking for her," might track back to those who took young Julie in the first place. Also, check out the photo of what looks to be a sober version of Julie's father from 1990. It seems like, after the events of losing his children, Tom Purcell has found himself religion.

There are still so many questions though, like who is "the sneak... in our lives" that Hays referenced? And how do those corn hulk dolls relate back to what happened to Julie? It's good to see the peep-hole made the board of clues. (The brother-in-law drilled it, right?) But what is the "one-eyed BM?"

True Detective will continue being a flat circle of time next Sunday on HBO.