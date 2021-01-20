Euphoria capped off 2020 with a special episode all about Rue's (Zendaya) struggles following her "breakup" with Jules (Hunter Schafer), and now it's finally time to see Jules' side of things. HBO released a first look at the second standalone episode that will premiere ahead of Season 2, and it's a complex peek inside Jules' mind. The trailer for Jules' Euphoria special shows glimpses of her new life in the city, but it mostly focuses on her regret about leaving Rue behind.

Much like how the Rue-centered standalone focused on a deep conversation between Rue and her Narcotics Anonymous sponsor Ali, it looks like Jules' special episode will take the form of a one-on-one therapy session. Much of the trailer shows scenes of Jules and Rue together from Season 1 of Euphoria, as Jules reflects on her decision to skip town in the season finale. "She actually saw me, the me that’s underneath a million layers of not-me," Jules says to an unseen person, who calmly asks her, "So why'd you run away?"

The trailer also includes some quick shots that appear to show Jules hooking up with someone new, teasing a potential rebound following her dramatic moments with Rue. Check out the full trailer below.

The new episode, titled "F*ck Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob," was co-written by Schafer herself, so fans can expect it to really go deep into Jules' character. The episode will mirror Euphoria's first standalone special, which premiered on Dec. 6, 2020, and dove into Rue's mindset following a relapse shortly after Jules left town. Due to filming restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, both episodes feature a very limited cast, meaning fans will likely have to wait until Season 2 premieres to find out what the rest of the Euphoria kids are up to.

Like the first Euphoria special, this new episode will be available a couple of days early for anyone with an HBO Max subscription. Jules' episode will begin streaming on HBO Max on Friday, Jan. 22, at 9 p.m. ET, and then it will premiere on HBO a couple days later on Sunday, Jan. 24, at 9 p.m. ET.