Like most '90s kids, my childhood predominantly consisted of chocolate milk, shredding it up on my Razor Scooter, and, most importantly, Winnie the Pooh. I was obsessed with that little yellow bear, and his wild adventures with his animal friends in the Hundred Acre Wood. In fact, I brought a Piglet doll to show-and-tell so frequently, that my pre-school teacher referred to it as her "twenty fourth student." Yeah, the obsession was real. Anyway, if Winnie the Pooh holds a special place in your heart like it does in mine, the trailer for Christopher Robin is so nostalgic, and it basically has Twitter in tears.

If you haven't already seen it, Disney just released the trailer for the new life-action Pooh movie, and as you'd probably expect, it's damn adorable. In Christopher Robin, Pooh leaves the Hundred Acre Wood to find his dear old human friend, who is now a working adult living in London, England. Now-grown-up Christopher Robin helps the "silly old bear" reunite with his friends, while he relives his childhood hanging out with the Hundred Acre Wood gang for the first time in far too long. Watch the trailer for yourself below... if you don't shed at least one tear, I seriously think you might be a robot.

Anyway, Twitter is obviously having a meltdown about this glorious creation. I mean, it's a masterpiece. And, not to mention, it's pretty much an automatic flashback to CHILDHOOD. Like actually, did I just time-travel? It looks so freaking cute, and just the trailer makes my heart hurt. And clearly, Twitter feels the same way.

OK, even the dictionary came through and tweeted about how cute the new movie looks. On Friday, May 25, Dictionary.com tweeted a definition of the term "cute aggression," which they define as: "the 'you're so cute I could eat your face' urge." They continue to explain, "It's the appropriate reaction to the new Christopher Robin trailer." Honestly, I'm really glad (and kind of relieved) that they're recognizing this as a definitive emotion, because that's totally what I'm feeling right now. Could definitely squeeze the living daylight out of every single Christopher Robin character RN.

Some Twitter reactions focused on the fact that one of Pooh's dear friends, Rabbit, may have gotten shafted in the new movie. Based on the trailer, it looks like he gets very little air time, as the usually-grumpy long-eared fella only showed up once in the background of a group shot. Many were perplexed by his lack of appearances, as you can see below.

... But alas, it looks like someone finally found him after a little digging, and (probably a lot of attempts) for a solid screenshot.

Looks like this is going to be the movie of the summer, because according to the trailer, Christopher Robin will officially be released to movie theaters on Aug. 3. And the best part is that Ewan McGregor is going to be playing adult-Christopher Robin. So if that doesn't make you the happiest person alive, I seriously don't know what will. He's the British hero that all of us need more of in our lives, and the fact that he'll be playing Christopher Robin is honestly the best thing ever. I am STOKED, y'all.

No judgement if you're ugly-crying right now. TBH, the Christopher Robin trailer gave me #AllTheFeels, so I can't imagine how I'm going to react when I'm actually watching the full-length movie. It's everything I need for a good old TBT, and it seems like Twitter agrees. Looks like I'll have to dig up my old Piglet doll, because I'm gonna go all out for this.