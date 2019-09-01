Now that the fall line up is out for television, I'm even more excited for the change of season. There are just so many shows that look like promising and entertaining additions to my TV schedule. One of the shows I've definitely been keeping tabs on is Cardi B's new reality hip-hop competition, Rhythm + Flow. The trailer for Cardi B's Netflix show Rhythm + Flow was released to the public on Sept. 1, and it looks like it's going to be a star-studded spectacle. Whether you're a huge fan of music or just love awesome reality television, the hip-hop competition series premiering on Netflix this fall is one you won't want to miss.

Netflix released the official trailer for Rhythm + Flow on Sept. 1, after previously premiering at Cardi B's co-headlining show at the 2019 Made In America Festival hours earlier. The show, which features a killer lineup of judges including global superstars Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I., debuts on Oct. 9. The trailer is seriously epic and promises an "unprecedented 3 week event" following the rap icons visiting Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, and Chicago to find undiscovered talent. There's so much at stake in the competition — the winner could become the next big hip-hop sensation. With magnificent shots of the hip-hop competition and the audience, the trailer is definitely a sneak peek into the energy and magnificence of the music battle to come. But the best part of the trailer in my opinion? It's the downright hilarious commentary. As Cardi B herself describes, "It's going to be litty like a f—ing titty."

Netflix on YouTube

If you're already as excited as I am to join in on the fall's biggest music spectacle, you'll want to check out the schedule that Netflix has released. There will be 10 episodes in total, and you won't want to miss any of them. Mark your calendars for Oct. 9, the first Wednesday the show will debut, since four episodes will be released. Three episodes will be unveiled the following two Wednesdays, with the finale set for Oct. 23. It marks a notable shift in Netflix's usual release schedule, opting to split the season into weekly chunks rather than drop a whole season at once.

In a November 2018 press release, Netflix noted that the series is produced by big names in the music industry. There's even John Legend on the roster of producers for the show! The entertainment company also shared in the press release that along with Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I. assuming the roles of the main judges for the competition, contestants would also be joining "forces with additional artists and industry VIPs." It's super exciting to hear that this will be a jam packed star-studded event, because it sounds like the experienced singers will come together to search for truly great unsigned hip-hop artists and foster their talents even further.

How will Rhythm + Flow ultimately stack up to other legendary television music battles like American Idol and The Voice? The focus on hip hop and the rap icons associated with Rhythm + Flow definitely seems to set this show apart from the rest of the pack. Like other fans, I'll just have to wait until Oct. 9 to see how this fierce competition turns out.