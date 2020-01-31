Ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 2, Amazon released their commercial for its new Amazon Prime original series, Hunters, which will premiere exclusively on the platform on Feb. 21. If the series gives you a familiar vibe, it's because Jordan Peele, the director behind thrillers like Get Out and Us, served as the series' executive producer. The Super Bowl trailer for Amazon's Hunters shows, once again, that Peele is giving scary-movie fans another masterpiece.

Amazon released the series' official three-minute trailer on Jan. 3, but before Super Bowl Sunday, the platform shared a shorter, 1-minute commercial that is sure to catch every family's attention in between the big game.

The TV spot starts off with a scene showing a picturesque "all-American family barbecue." If you only caught the first few seconds of the commercial, you would actually think it was an advertisement for a brand of a beer or soda, but things take a turn when a woman shouts, "Nazi!" at the person manning the grill.

After the creepy intro, the real trailer begins, revealing the show revolves around a group of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. They're trying to find the high-ranking Nazi officials living among them working to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S..

Inspired by true events, Hunters is sure to be the platform's next hit series. Watch the trailer below.

Amazon Prime Video on YouTube

Hunters' cast includes Al Pacino, Percy Jackson's Logan Lerman, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Jerrika Hinton, Greg Austin, Tiffany Boone, Louis Ozawa, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker, and Lena Olin. And it looks like there will be plenty of fight scenes and drama among them to keep your eyes glued to the screen for the first season's 10-episode run.

If you'd like to see how the series' Super Bowl commercial compares with its official trailer, you can watch the full-length clip below.

Amazon Prime Video on YouTube

Hunters will arrive just a year after Peele debuted his critically-acclaimed thriller Us, starring Lupita Nyong'o. Fans of Get Out and Us can expect an equally-thrilling ride when Hunters premieres on Amazon Prime on Feb. 21.