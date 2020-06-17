The TONYMOLY x Minions Collection Is The Cutest Skincare Line You've Ever Seen

Somedays, it seems like the Minions have taken over pretty much everything. Whether you’re in the toy aisle, the movie theatre, flipping through channels on your couch, or scrolling through meme accounts, the yellow henchmen almost always pop up somewhere. But since the Minions' latest movie, The Rise of Gru, isn't set to be released until July 2021, you're probably looking to get your fix in some other way. Luckily, TONYMOLY and Minions just dropped a skincare collection. Maybe you can’t see them on the big screen for a while longer, but you can make the Minions part of your daily routine.

“Inspired by the new Minions movie The Rise of Gru, we hope each piece sparks joy with its bright colors, fun packaging, and effective skincare,” read a press release shared with Elite Daily. The collection is available now on TONYMOLY’s website and features 20 pieces of skincare goodness, like the Minions Lip Gloss ($9, TONYMOLY), a Eucalyptus Calming Night Mask ($23, TONYMOLY), and a Banana Foam Cleanser ($12, TONYMOLY). This collection has all the makings for your perfect spa day, with moisturizing masks for your hands, feet, and face. Not to mention, all the packaging is vibrant, funky, and inspired by the Minions’ goofy personality. Tell me a cuter skincare collection. I'll wait.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

TONYMOLY has garnered a bit of a cult following over the past couple of years as an affordable, if sometimes kitschy, K-Beauty brand. This collection is no different. Prices range from $6 to $23, meaning you can treat yourself to some self-care without hurting your bank account. All the products are made with natural ingredients like eucalyptus, shea butter, argan oil, and, of course, bananas as the center point, so you can trust that your skin is getting the royal treatment. Get ready for some deep hydration.

You can check out the whole collection now on TONYMOLY.com, Ulta.com, and on June 22 in Ulta Beauty stores. With such a vast collection of beauty products and a few accessories, I’ve highlighted some must-haves from the collab below. All you have to do is say “Bello” to your new glowing skin.