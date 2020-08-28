Get your tissues ready, because the NBC drama that has made viewers laugh, cry, and reflect on their relationships for four seasons officially has a return date for its fifth iteration. The This Is Us Season 5 premiere date announcement came on Aug. 27, along with the reveal that Season 5, Episode 1 will be two hours long. So, it's looking like Nov. 10 is going to be a very good, very emotional, day.

According to the This Is Us creator, Dan Fogelman, the Season 5 premiere episode will show the Pearson family dealing with many of the same issues viewers are in 2020, such as the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests. "I felt like, considering everything that's going on in our country, we have an opportunity and almost a responsibility — without getting into the politics of it all — to capture what this is ... a very unusual, landmark moment in time," Fogelman told NPR on Aug. 25.

This storyline news might not come as a shock, as Fogelman provided some vague answers about what was to come in Season 5 in an Aug. 16 tweet. "We've decided to attack things head on," he said, adding that he was "proud" of the writers of his award-winning show.

Luckily, Fogelman also told People that Season 5 would also be uplifting. "I’m very excited about, especially with where the world is right now, the uplift, and I would call it almost rebirth, that comes next season," he said. "There’s going to be something big in the season premiere."

On top of touching on issues that are top of mind for viewers, the season will also pick up on the storylines from Season 4. Fans can expect to see more about Randall's rift with Kevin, Kate and Toby's adoption, and Rebecca's health difficulties. Series star Sterling K. Brown hinted to Entertainment Weekly that there would be some more "backstory on Miguel-Rebecca connection" and the "Knocked Up storyline of Madison and Kevin."

Season 5 will be the second to last season of the show, so here's to soaking every episode in while it airs.

The two-hour Season 5 premiere of This Is US will air on NBC from 9 to 11 p.m. ET on Nov. 10.