The 'This Is Us' Season 4 Fall Finale Promo Will Break Your Heart

This Is Us took a significant risk at the end of Season 3 and the beginning of Season 4. After spending three seasons in the past and present, the show jumped into the future. First, it revealed where things stand in 2034 (or thereabouts), and then where things end in 2044, 100 years after the birth of Jack Pearson. But that means fans know the ending. Now it's time to show how everyone got there. The This Is Us Season 4 fall finale promo takes the first concrete step in that journey. Warning: Spoilers for This Is Us Season 4 follow.

In the penultimate episode for the first half of Season 4, the pieces were all moved into place for a Thanksgiving catastrophe. Kate and Toby are so strained in their relationship, she's not even willing to tell him the truth about their son's milestones. Kevin's continuing need to rehabilitate Nicky as a Jack substitute in his life means he's bringing the recovering alcoholic to dinner. Beth's decision to back burner Deja's desire to see her birth mother, Shaunna, has now come to a head, so she's going to be at the family feast as well.

But all this has nothing on Rebecca's slow descent into dementia, the end result of which viewers have already seen. She spent Episode 8 denying anything was wrong. But the new trailer reveals that any chance of hiding it just wandered off and got very lost.

Here's the synopsis for Season 4, Episode 9, the This Is Us fall finale.

The Pearson family gathers for their first Thanksgiving at Randall's Philadelphia townhouse.

Not exactly helpful. But producer Elizabeth Berger was more forthcoming that Thanksgiving 2019 isn't going to be a banner meal for the Pearsons. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the fall finale, she said:

I feel like Randall might want to choose a new favorite holiday because he has not had a relaxing Thanksgiving in quite a few years. And it’s not going to get any calmer this year.

The only real question that fans have for this holiday is how many of the ticking emotional time bombs involved can blow up safely in one Philly townhouse without destroying the whole family. One? Two? Or all of them? Happy holidays, indeed.