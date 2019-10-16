The 'This Is Us' Season 4 Episode 5 Promo Introduces A New Love Interest

This Is Us' favorite trick to pull on viewers is a final minute twist reveal. Not all twists are created equal, of course. The show cannot pull a "Jack's Death" level reveal every week, or introduce Adult Jack Jr., the rockstar regularly. But even as fans think they've got the timeline of events over the Pearson Family history down, the show still pulls out surprises, like Kevin's marriage to Sophie. The This Is Us Season 4 Episode 5 promo promises that the last-minute shocker of "Flip a Coin" will be dealt with head-on in the next episode. Warning: Spoilers for This Is Us Season 4 follow.

The producers admitted that from the beginning, they always knew that Kevin got married this early on. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Isaac Aptaker said:

We’ve known in our plan, ever since we brought Alex Breckenridge way back in season 1, that this was the age that Kevin got married — really, really young. So we’ve been so excited just waiting for the point when the show finally caught up to what we have in store so we could drop this bomb on the family.

And, from the looks of the trailer, this "bomb" will get handled head-on in a big family dinner, where everyone but Rebecca has a date.

TV Promos on YouTube

Real talk: If this is Beth's first impression of Kevin, no wonder she looks at him with a whole lot of side-eye in Season 1. As for the rest of the family, this is upending the apple cart all over again. Randall might have a bit of a handle on things, but for Kate, this is losing her brother all over again. That might explain why she suddenly finds herself dating the record store clerk introduced in this week's episode.

As producer Elizabeth Berger put it:

Everyone’s going to come together, and everyone is going to have a chance to really let out their feelings about this event.

But this week won't just be spending time in the past. According to the synopsis, the present will also be turbulent in this week's episode, titled "Storybook Love":

Rebecca hosts a dinner party. Kevin tries to support those around him. Randall faces concerns about how his family is adjusting to their new home.

NBC

Red flags should go up for everyone at "Kevin tries to support those around him." At this point, everyone knows Kevin's way of not dealing with his problems is to throw himself into someone else's. He already did it with Nicky, and he's ready to do it again with Cassidy. Note in the picture, he's at her son's game, standing next to Cassidy's estranged husband. That suggests that he's about to get all up- in her business, rather than working on himself.

As for Randall's concerns, it looks like Deja and her boyfriend-with-a-baby is only one of his headaches. Tess is acting out, badly. She's also begun to show signs that she's inherited her father's tendency towards panic attacks, at a time when what she wants to do is show complete separation from her parents. That's not going to go well for anyone.