The 'This Is Us' Season 4, Episode 15 Promo Finally Sends Randall To Therapy

After the "Hell of a Week" Big Three trilogy, This Is Us wrapped up the current crisis faced by Kevin, Randall, and Kate with a trip to "The Cabin." This episode allowed all three to run away from their problems for the time being, where they shared emotional moments. Kevin found out about Rebecca's diagnosis. Kate realized she's now able to stand strong for the family. And Randall finally admitted that maybe therapy might be something worth trying. With the This Is Us Season 4 Episode 15 promo it's time for all three to go back to reality and take the next steps. Warning: Spoilers for This Is Us Season 4 follow.

Despite the sweet note on which the Big Three ended, the discovery of their father's recording and his dream of the house he wanted to build, nothing has changed back home. Kate is facing the undeniable fact Toby is the weak link in their marriage and Jack's life. Kevin still slept with Madison and has to accept his mother sees him as unable to handle her cognitive decline. And Randall has to go to therapy and do the work of facing reality: The life he built for himself is one big series of coping mechanisms around an uncontrolled anxiety disorder.

The trailer focuses on the last of those. In it, Randall must question some of the fundamental narratives upon which he's built his entire sense of self.

The episode is entitled "Clouds," and while the trailer centers on Randall's coming breakdown, the synopsis focuses on Kate and Kevin's experiences upon returning home.

Kevin spends the day with Rebecca. Toby makes a grand gesture. The Big Three get their report cards.

It might seem like Kevin's anger at his mother would spill over into next week. But the This Is Us producers hint these two are about to have a breakthrough in their relationship. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, producer Elizabeth Berger said she felt comfortable spoiling this would be "a very lovely episode" for the two of them.

It’s one of my favorite Kevin-Rebecca episodes that we’ve ever done. It’s just a really beautiful story about a day they spend together that I can’t wait for people to see.

As for Kate, Toby's grand gestures have always worked, even when she was ready to walk away. Is it possible he can pull this out one more time?