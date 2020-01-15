This Is Us' midseason premiere brought more questions than answers after two months off the air. Kevin didn't manage to find the love of his life, leaving fans to wonder who his mysterious fiancée will be. Kate didn't throw Toby out of the house, though his confession suggested This Is Divorce is coming soon. But the biggest cliffhanger was Randall's story when he found a stranger standing in his kitchen. The This Is Us Season 4, Episode 11 promo picks up right where viewers left off. Warning: Spoilers for This Is Us Season 4 follow.

The good news for fans is that this coming week will be all Randall, all the time. The episode is entitled "A Hell Of A Week," and it's the first of three parts, each of which will focus on one of the Pearson "Big Three." It's the second time the show has done a trilogy of episodes like this, each focusing on a single sibling, and if history is any guide, these episodes should be tour-de-forces for all three actors.

The last time the show did this, in Season 2, the trilogy started with Kevin with Kate in the middle and Randall last in "Number One," "Number Two," and Number Three." This time, the show is changing the order up, with Randall's episode as Part 1.

TV Promos on YouTube

The episode synopsis is short and to the point:

Randall grapples with anxiety.

But Season 4 has been stealthily building towards this since the second episode. Tess' anxiety manifesting as she reaches her teenage years was the first alarm bell. That episode made it clear Randall would move heaven and earth for his daughter to get help with her mental health issues. But even when pressed, he wouldn't do the same for himself. Each time Beth has pushed on this front, Randall's snapped back, and hard.

And since then, it's just been one thing after another piling on top of Councilman Pearson. At work, there are the issues of his constituents and the playing politics with fellow members. At home, his foster daughter's dating, while his mother's mental deteriorating. All of this is building pressure on Randall with no release valve. How long until all these plates spinning in the air suddenly collapse all at once?

It's going to be a hell of a week when they do. And that "Hell of a Week" seems to be now.