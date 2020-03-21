A decade and a half may have passed, but life is still pretty sweet — ahem, suite — for the Sprouse twins and the rest of the actors who made the Tipton Hotel every kid's dream destination growing up. As hard as it may be to believe, Wednesday, March 18 marked exactly 15 years since The Suite Life of Zack and Cody premiered on Disney Channel. To celebrate to occasion, the cast reminisced about the series on social media, and the Suite Life of Zack and Cody cast's 15th anniversary Instagrams will instantly transport you back to Disney Channel's mid-aughts heyday.

On March 18, 2005, Disney Channel debuted its new series: The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. The show starred twins Dylan and Cole Sprouse, who had already gotten major roles at a young age prior to the show by starring opposite Adam Sandler in Big Daddy and playing Ross' infant son Ben on Friends. The Sprouse twins starred as Zack and Cody Martin, rambunctious twins who lived in the Tipton Hotel with their single mother Carey (Kim Rhodes), the hotel's lounge singer. Their antics often involved the snarky candy-counter worker Maddie (Ashley Tisdale) and the hotel's self-centered heiress London (Brenda Song).

Now, all the stars of the beloved series have moved on to new acting jobs, but they still share a love for the Disney Channel sitcom. To celebrate the big anniversary, Dylan Sprouse shared a photo from the pilot episode, when he and Cole were both around 11. Dylan wrote that The Suite Life "saved" him and his brother after a lot of difficulty in their lives, and expressed his heartfelt gratitude.

Brenda Song had a much more lighthearted approach to commemorating the anniversary. She posted a photo of the main cast all screaming, and called the series an "incredible, life-changing experience."

Kim Rhodes filmed herself delivering a spoken-word remix of the show's iconic theme song, which fans will definitely enjoy.

And Adrian R'Mante, who played the happy-go-lucky bellhop Esteban in the series, posted some throwback photos as well as a TikTok showing how every cast member has grown in the 15 years since beginning The Suite Life.

Feeling nostalgic? Thankfully, if all of this Suite Life love has you craving a rewatch, the whole series is available on Disney+ right now, so you can relive the magic whenever you want.