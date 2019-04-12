The 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' Trailer Will Leave You Completely Speechless

While it may feel right now like Avengers: Endgame is the most anticipated movie of 2019, the Marvel film is actually a warm up to Disney's main event this December, the final Star Wars episode film. Referred to as "Episode IX," this movie will close out the saga of the Skywalkers, first introduced to the world 42 years ago in 1977. The first Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalkers Episode IX trailer promises the wait will have been worth it.

Check it out:

Star Wars on YouTube

More to come...