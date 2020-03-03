Now that Women's History Month is officially here, it's time to celebrate. Sprinkles is one of the many retailers making it so much sweeter to shout out the most inspiring ladies from the past and present. The cupcake giant teamed up with artist Ashley Longshore to create a limited-edition cupcake collection that features the likenesses of inspiring women like Oprah, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Michelle Obama, and Amelia Earhart. The limited-edition Sprinkles X Ashley Longshore Women's History Month cupcakes are super Instagram-worthy, and it's just an added bonus that up to $20,000 of the portions will go to benefit students in the arts.

Through Sunday, March 29, cupcake devotees can head to their local Sprinkles shop and pick out a limited-edition treat topped with a rotating selection of inspiring women who have made history or are currently making an impact around the world.

Ashley Longshore, the artist who's responsible for the designs, is known for her celebrity paintings and has recreated countless stars from Lil Wayne to Audrey Hepburn. The Women's History Month cupcakes come topped with Longshore's stylized renderings of Rosa Parks, Michelle Obama, Gloria Steinem, Greta Thunberg, Amelia Earhart, Princess Diana, Frida Kahlo, Toni Morrison, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Jane Goodall, and the artist herself. There's even Wonder Woman on there, because why not. These toppings will rotate throughout the month, so you can expect to get different choices while on various Sprinkles runs throughout March.

Courtesy of Sprinkles X Ashley Longshore

Empowering decorations aside, the limited-edition cupcake flavor is a raspberry variety that's been stuffed with a raspberry compote filling then topped with raspberry white chocolate frosting. For every one of these berry-infused cupcakes that's sold, Sprinkles will donate 50 cents to the Ashley Longshore Charitable Trust, which provides two scholarships for students in the arts as well as one that aims to help a "female artist from an underrepresented community."

If you're really feeling the celebratory spirit of the month-long holiday or want to ball out for your crew or coworkers, you can also order a pre-set box filled with twelve of the company's best-selling flavors topped with a pick of the female figures mentioned above. For these dozen-filled red boxes, Sprinkles will donate $5 to the artist's scholarship trust.

Again, this limited-edition flavor will be available at Sprinkles locations until March 29, so make sure to plan your cupcake runs accordingly and toast to some of the most inspiring trailblazers from the past and today.