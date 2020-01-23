The year 2020 did not come to play. A new decade is in session and with everything going on, it's safe to say the world is in the midst of a revolution. The spiritual meaning of the January 2020 new moon is about taking action whilst being socially conscious — but beyond that, this Uranus-ruled lunation is about finding the compassion in your heart to stand up for mankind and the world at large. Despite Aquarius' humanitarian spirit and rebellious mindset, this new moon goes a lot deeper than you think.

The rhythm of the moon is as stellar as it is sacred. When you acknowledge her maternal presence and moody phases, she is everything you need to make your dreams become reality. You can think of the new moon phase as your blank canvas and paintbrush; this is your magical beginning. However, before you set your intentions, make sure to reflect on Aquarian-like themes: friendships, teams, tribes, and your sense of belonging in the world.

New Moon In Aquarius: Jan. 24, 2020

If you're someone who struggles with the idea of starting a new routine, or perhaps lacks consistency in a particular area of your life, you're in luck. The new moon is your chance to put your best foot forward, and set a goal for the next six months. Also, in revolutionary Aquarius, this is your opportunity to do something for the greater good. What makes you an individual? How are you different from the rest of the world?

Something else to keep in mind is, both the sun and the moon are a symbol of your conscious (sun) and unconscious (moon). With both of these heavenly bodies coming together in Aquarius — a symbol of technology, progression, and social connections — you're being given the power to start your very own revolution. Hint: Check where Aquarius is located on your birth chart; the astrological house it governs can provide more clarity on your new beginning.

The Spiritual Meaning Of The New Moon

I want to talk to you about the planet Uranus for a minute because it governs Aquarius and its transit through Taurus validates a number of the events happening in the world. Electric Uranus is rebellion, shock, and unexpected change; Taurus is a symbol of Mother Earth, along with the sustenance it provides. With that said, there have been a number of volcano eruptions and natural disasters since Uranus shifted into this sign. Not that Uranus destroys (because that's Pluto's job), but it still brings shocking waves of change.

Aquarius is ruled by Uranus, and Uranus is currently traveling through Venus-ruled Taurus. Meanwhile, Venus is in Neptune-ruled Pisces and Neptune is also in its home sign. The energy of the new moon all boils down to Neptune, celestial ruler of Pisces; planet of compassion, empathy, and universal oneness. Again, Aquarius wants you to stand up for your individual rights, but with Uranus in Taurus-Venus in Pisces, there is a sense of unconditional love that comes with it. This a friendly reminder that we are all one.