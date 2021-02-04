At just 26 years old, Lil Baby has already cemented himself as one of the most successful rappers in the current music industry, having sent dozens of songs on the Billboard Hot 100 and going platinum several times over. Now, he can cross one more achievement off his list because on Thursday, Feb. 4, Lil Baby's first-ever Super Bowl commercial premiered on YouTube. The 30-second clip showed the rapper performing on stage as he told the story of his rise to fame. If you're wondering what the song in Lil Baby's Rockstar Energy Drink Super Bowl ad is, it's his latest single "Errbody," which he dropped in December 2020.

Lil Baby joined forces with Rockstar Energy Drink, which was purchased by Pepsi in 2020, for the commercial that premiered days ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 7. The ad, titled "Big Game," brings attention to those hustling to try and make it big by putting a spotlight on their passions. From an up-and-coming fashion designer putting final touches on their dress to a mechanic polishing a motorcycle, the video shows the importance of hustling at all levels by featuring various walks of life. Pro skateboarder Chris Joslin makes an appearance during the commercial, as well as gaming icon and 100 Thieves founder and CEO, Nadeshot.

Watch Lil Baby's Super Bowl ad below.

Considering Lil Baby also had to hustle to get where he is today, the brand couldn't have picked a better fit for its ad. "Some people think I had instant success, but they don't understand how hard I worked. I know what it's like to fall flat and how it feels when your energy is tapped. I still hustle every day to make my music and share it with my fans. Rockstar Energy helps me do that," the rapper said in a statement about his musical journey. "When Rockstar approached me about this Super Bowl ad, I knew right away that I wanted to be a part of it."

As he narrates his rise to fame during the commercial, Lil Baby's newest single, "Errbody," can be heard playing in the background. If you liked what you heard, check out the song's music video below.

Fans can catch Lil Bab's Rockstar Energy Drink commercial during the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 7.