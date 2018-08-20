This past weekend's episode of Sharp Objects took everyone closer to who might be the Wind Gap killer. Detective Willis got closer to the truth about Adora and the death of Marian, while Camille got *ahem* perhaps a little too close to suspected killer John Keene. But does anyone really know who the killer is? This coming Sunday's finale might just hold an answer no one expected. The Sharp Objects episode 8 promo suggests what viewers already suspect: The suspect in lockup probably didn't do it.

While the show didn't come out and say it, Willis' discovery of Marian's medical file suggested Camille's sister didn't die of "being sickly." Instead, the nurse suspected Adora of having of Munchausen Syndrome By Proxy, a mental disorder driving her to poison her children so she could take care of them. The nurse wasn't the only one who suspected as much, either. Jackie admits to Camille she too didn't think Marian died of natural causes, but could never prove it.

So what will Camille do with this information? From the sound of this week's synopsis, the answer is "run headlong into danger."

Concerned for the safety of Amma (Eliza Scanlen), Camille (Amy Adams) puts her own life in jeopardy as she gets closer to the truth behind the shocking mysteries surrounding the Wind Gap killings.

The trailer only seems to confirm it:

With the killings outside of Adora's home supposedly "solved" with John Keene's arrest, the show looks like it's going to contract for the final installment. While Keene may or may not crack under questioning, the real drama is all inside the house on the hill, where Adora reigns supreme. From the looks of the trailer, it's not just Amma who is being forced to take her medicine concoction either.

Why does Camille submit to being fed poison? Is it a misguided move to take her medicine to keep Amma from having to drink it? Is she doing it because it's just easier than fighting with Adora anymore? Does she hope being hospitalized would alert Willis and others to her mother's behavior, and perhaps suggest she murdered Natalie and Ann too?

Or is Adora forcing Camille to submit after all these years? Is it to keep Camille quiet when she realizes her daughter has figured out the truth?

Last week suggested Amma submits to her mother's ministrations even though she suspects she's being poisoned because she likes having Adora take care of her and be the center of attention. But what happens if Camille suddenly also finds herself being sickened by mother dearest? Will Amma react badly to suddenly having to compete with a just-as-sick sister? (Viewers have seen her do it before in the Calhoun Day episode, "Closer.")

Could Amma, seeing her sister suddenly the center of Adora's world after so many years, take it upon herself to remove the competition? Or will Amma drink more of Adora's concoction in a race to see who winds up hospitalized first?

Sharp Objects' finale, "Milk," airs on Sunday, Aug. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.