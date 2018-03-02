The 'Shape Of Water' Fish-Man In Real Life Looks Completely Different & Totally Hot
Love is blind, and such was the case in the Oscar-nominated film The Shape of Water. A mute cleaning woman (Sally Hawkins) working at a government lab in the 1960s falls for an amphibian creature kept in the workplace. While he looks otherworldly in the film, the person behind the Shape Of Water Fish-Man is obviously human and looks completely different IRL. If you're into silver foxes, actor Doug Jones is actually kind of hot while not portraying a creature straight out of director Guillermo del Toro's imagination.
Whether you knew it or not, you've probably seen 57-year-old Jones in other films before. The actor has had a lengthy career often portraying odd, almost supernatural characters in popular films. While he's currently playing a series regular in Star Trek: Discovery, Jones played Winifred Sanderson's zombie lover Billy in the classic Halloween flick Hocus Pocus. He previously worked with del Toro in films such as Pan's Labyrinth and Crimson Peak. This may be a stretch, but Jones seems to be to del Toro as Johnny Depp is to Tim Burton.
As the Amphibian Man in The Shape of Water, Jones brings the character to life with mere movement, having no lines throughout the film. Speaking to PRI, he shared his process in being confined to the unique costume throughout filming:
While he isn't conventionally handsome, Jones has said that he relates to his Shape of Water character because of its physically unappealing exterior. Reminding us that we can all relate to such an isolated character, he spoke about the importance of sympathizing for the "other" in a situation:
Originally from Indiana, Jones worked as a mime early in his career, which explains his tendency to end up in roles that focus on physicality. While certain requirements of the Shape of Water role are familiar territory to him, this is the first time Jones has played a romantic lead. The tenderness of the unexpected romance in The Shape of Water particularly attracted Jones to the role:
Jones may not be a total hunk, but anyone who manages to convince audiences that a human can fall in love with a fish-man must be a complete romantic at heart.
The film has received the most Oscar nominations for an individual project this year, and while it hasn't received too much love at mainstream award ceremonies, The Shape of Water has gained some steam in the Best Picture race against frontrunner Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Perhaps we have a chance of spotting Jones on the Oscar stage with the rest of his cast if the movie snatches up the night's top prize.
The 90th Academy Awards begin on Sunday, March 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.