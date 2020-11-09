There are many annual events that the royal family steps out together for each year. While it was clear that Prince Harry would no longer be in attendance at some of those obligatory outings after stepping back from his senior royal role on April 1, that doesn't mean some of those events aren't stil near and dear to him. That's why the reported reason the royals refused Prince Harry's request on Remembrance Day is so heartbreaking. (Prince Harry and Kensington Palace did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the report.)

Every year on the second Sunday in November, the royal family makes a trip to London's war memorial, the Cenotaph, to lay wreaths in honor of those who lost their lives during war for Remembrance Day. This year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were visibly absent from the event, not only because of their newfound status as non-working members of the royal family, but also because they are at home in California amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Since they couldn't be there in person, Harry reportedly requested that his family lay a wreath of poppies on his behalf, which was denied by courtiers, according to The Sunday Time. Their reason was reportedly that Harry no longer represents the royal family after making the decision to give up his senior royal role.

Harry and Meghan seemingly didn't let this stop them from making a visit to the Los Angeles National Cemetery on Sunday, Nov. 8, to bring flowers to two fallen Commonwealth soldiers. Harry, who is a former member of the British army and went to war twice in his 10 years as a serviceman, also used his platform to speak out about the significance of wearing a poppy on Remembrance Day, telling the Declassified podcast: "I wear it to celebrate the bravery and determination of all our veterans, and their loved ones, especially those in our Invictus family. These are the people and moments I remember when I salute, when I stand at attention and when I lay a wreath at the Cenotaph."

While Harry was unable to join his family for Remembrance Day 2020, it clearly didn't stop him from honoring war veterans in his own way.