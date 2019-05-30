The 'Rocketman’ Soundtrack Will Transport You Back In Time

Last year's Bohemian Rhapsody took the world by storm as the infectious music of Queen combined with the tragic story of Freddie Mercury to delight audiences everywhere. Not six months later, here comes another biopic from an artist of the same era, Rocketman, from the director who took over Bohemian Rhapsody after Bryan Singer was fired. There's just one key difference: Elton John is still alive, and executive produced the film. He was a part of helping choose which of his classic tunes grace the Rocketman soundtrack, which serves as a platter of his greatest hits.

Unlike Bohemian Rhapsody, where Mercury's voice was blended with actor Rami Malek's to create the impression the actor was doing all the singing himself, Elton John wanted star Taron Egerton to sing his own interpretations.

It was so important that the music I composed and recorded had to be sung by Taron. I wanted his interpretation of me, through Bernie [Taupin]’s lyrics and my music — not just acting. I left Taron in the hands of Giles Martin, who I trusted implicitly because he’s brilliant. I didn’t want to be in Taron’s shadows, watching over the process, I trusted them to do what they needed to do, artistically, and listening back I’ve been astonished with the results.

Here are the Elton John classics the cast does their version of on the film's soundtrack:

"The Bitch Is Back (Introduction)" - Taron Egerton & Sebastian Rich "I Want Love" - Kit Connor, Gemma Jones, Bryce Dallas Howard & Steven Mackintosh "Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)" - Taron Egerton & Kit Connor "Thank You For All Your Loving" - Taron Egerton "Border Song" - Taron Egerton "Rock & Roll Madonna (Interlude)" - Taron Egerton "Your Song" - Taron Egerton "Amoreena" - Taron Egerton "Crocodile Rock" - Taron Egerton "Tiny Dancer" - Taron Egerton "Take Me To The Pilot" - Taron Egerton "Hercules" - Taron Egerton "Don’t Go Breaking My Heart" - Taron Egerton & Rachel Muldoon "Honky Cat" - Taron Egerton & Richard Madden "Pinball Wizard (Interlude)" - Taron Egerton "Rocket Man" - Taron Egerton "Bennie and the Jets" - Taron Egerton "Don’t Let The Sun Go Down (Interlude)" - Taron Egerton & Celinde Schoenmaker "Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word" - Taron Egerton "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" - Taron Egerton & Jamie Bell "I’m Still Standing" - Taron Egerton "(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again" - Elton John & Taron Egerton

Egerton isn't the only star singing on the soundtrack either. He's joined by Kit Conner, who plays Elton John as a teen. Bryce Dallas Howard is on the soundtrack as John's mother. Egerton also duets with Richard Madden who plays John's first manager and former lover John Reid. (Reid was also a character in Bohemian Rhapsody, played by Madden's Game of Thrones co-star Aidan Gillen.)

There's also a duet with Jamie Bell, who plays Bernie Taupin, John's longtime songwriting partner, and one with Rachel Muldoon, who plays Kiki Dee, the original artist Elton John sang "Don’t Go Breaking My Heart." Finally, Celinde Schoenmaker, who duets on "Don’t Let The Sun Go Down (On Me)" is playing John's ex-wife, Renate Blauel.

Rocketman opens in the US on Friday, May 31, 2019.