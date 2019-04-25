The Gargoyle King has been terrorizing Riverdale throughout this entire season, but now that there are only three episodes left in Season 3, we are finally about to get some answers about the masked killer. This week's episode ended with a twist that seemed to reveal some of the Gargoyle King's motives, and it looks like next week's new episode will go further than ever before in finally unmasking the mysterious villain. The Riverdale Season 3 Episode 20 promo shows Jughead uncovering some major clues about the Gargoyle King and Betty holding a gun up to him.

Spoiler alert: This post contains plot details from Riverdale Season 3 Episode 19, "Fear the Reaper." The Gargoyle King has kind of been taking a backseat to The Farm in these past few episodes since Edgar Evernever finally made his grand entrance, but he returned in a big way at the end of this week's new episode. After forcing Jughead's family through a bunch of dangerous trials, the Gargoyle King surprisingly emerged to save Jughead by killing Kurtz.

The teaser for next week's new episode reveals that Jughead will uncover a major clue about the Gargoyle King: a book entitled "The Gospel of the Gargoyle King," which he finds in an abandoned bus full of Gargoyle King figurines. He also gets some tips from his sister Jellybean, who reveals that she has actually met the Gargoyle King. But it is Betty who actually comes face to face with the masked killer. The end of the teaser shows Betty holding a gun up to the Gargoyle King in the Riverdale High hallway and demanding he reveal himself. Check out the new teaser trailer below:

TV Promos on YouTube

The teaser also shows Archie's mother returning to town to take care of him after what looks like a boxing injury. Mary Andrews' arrival comes after Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed that Luke Perry's scene in this week's episode was the last thing he filmed for the show, so with Fred officially gone, we might be seeing more of Mary in future episodes.

Although the teaser trailer does not show one bit of a high school dance or even a mention of one, next week's episode is called "Prom Night," and the episode synopsis reveals that the newly Farm-inized Cheryl Blossom will be gunning for prom queen:

Betty takes matters into her own hands after learning some unsettling news about her father. Mary grows concerned by Archie's desire to take boxing to the next level. Elsewhere, Cheryl runs into a roadblock during her campaign for prom queen, while Jughead and Betty's plan to confront the Gargoyle King takes an unexpected turn.

Unfortunately for the rest of the characters, it does not sound like anyone is really going to be enjoying their prom. Archie just broke up with Josie (who is now officially off Riverdale for good), but prom might be just the thing to get him back together with his ex Veronica. Betty and Jughead might be skipping the big dance to continue investigating the Gargoyle King, though — prom does not really seem like it'd be their thing anyway.

Riverdale's new episode "Prom Night" will air on Wednesday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.