After one of the most shocking episodes ever, Riverdale fans still do not know what to expect with that Archie twist. And the teaser trailer for next week's episode will only have viewers even more worried about the fate of the show's redheaded lead. The Riverdale Season 3 Episode 10 trailer is here, and not only does it look bad for Archie, but another main character may also bite the bullet.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers for Riverdale Season 3 Episode 9, "No Exit." Riverdale returned from its winter hiatus with a doozy of a midseason premiere on Wednesday night. The new episode saw Veronica going up against her father's newly formed Gargoyle Gang, Jughead kicking Cheryl and Toni out of the Serpents, and Betty trying to protect the recently freed Sisters of Quiet Mercy patients.

But the most shocking part of the episode was Archie's storyline. After fleeing Riverdale to keep his distance from Hiram, Archie relocated to a secluded cabin in the Canadian woods. He really does not seem suited to life in the woods, though, because he is promptly mauled by a grizzly bear and begins having hallucinations due to the blood loss. Don't you just hate it when that happens!? Anyway, Archie's visions seem to be preparing him for a cold-blooded return to Riverdale to exact his revenge, but the final shot of the episode revealed that Archie was actually dying the whole time. Two rangers find his bloodied body at the end of the episode, but it looks like it may be too late.

So, is Archie dead or not? Well, the teaser trailer for next week's episode certainly makes it seem like he really did die. The new footage opens with Archie's former girlfriend Veronica crying and Archie's father Fred threatening to kill Hiram — both things that would definitely happen if they found out Archie had died. And Archie might not be the only major death, either. The end of the promo shows Hiram getting shot in the chest! Is someone finally going to kill Hiram?

Check out the new promo trailer below:

There are a few other important details in the trailer as well: Hermione Lodge and F.P. Jones seem to have formed an unlikely alliance, Betty is going to finally refocus her efforts on figuring out what's going on at The Farm, and Jughead makes plans to crash the Gargoyle King's ceremony. The CW's official episode synopsis for "The Stranger" also teases what's to come:

With SAT's around the corner, Alice and F.P. urge Jughead and Betty to stop investigating G&G and start focusing on their SAT prep. However, when Alice takes things one step too far, Betty is forced to come face-to-face with someone from her past. Finally, Jughead makes a bold move against the Gargoyle Gang.

Just when you had totally forgotten that these teens are supposed to be in high school, it looks like the SATs will be a big part of the new episode. And that person from Betty's past seems as though it will likely be her father, Hal Cooper, judging from a quick shot in the teaser that shows Betty walking toward Hal's prison cell.

Riverdale's next new episode, "The Stranger," will air on the CW on Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.