Meghan Markle is known worldwide as the Duchess of Sussex. But among the Palace staff, she’s reportedly regarded as a kind of a nuisance. In a new documentary for TLC called Meghan & Harry: A Royal Baby Story, a royal expert suggests that Meghan has caused “great umbrage and offense” to people who work in the Palace. So, what’s the reason why Meghan Markle reportedly offended the Palace staff? Meghan reportedly works too hard. And gets up too early. And is just too dedicated to her role as a duchess. Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

While many royal experts contributed to TLC’s new documentary, one in particular, Ashley Pearson, suggested that Meghan is deemed difficult by Palace staff. According to Pearson, Meghan’s early morning schedule is causing tension among the duchess’ staff.

"Meghan gets up early, 5:00 in the morning oftentimes. She gets on the treadmill or whatever and starts texting her team members about things for that day,” Pearson explained. “Probably in her mind she’s just kind of getting her day set up. But royal staff members were certainly not expecting or happy to start getting a barrage of text messaged instructions starting at 5:30 every morning — and took great umbrage and offense at that."

If all this is true, then it just goes to show that Meghan takes her role within the royal family seriously and she’s doing everything she can to make the best of it. I guess, in a sense, there’s a bit of a culture clash going on. Meghan is probably used to the hustle and bustle of Hollywood, while Palace staff are likely used to having more formal arrangements. Whatever the case is, hopefully Meghan and her staff can find the right balance, because if this is all true, it certainly doesn't seem like Meghan means to offend by caring too much.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, this isn’t the first time palace staff complaints about Meghan have surfaced. In November 2018, the Daily Mail reported that until recently, Palace staff had “never experienced anything remotely like Meghan’s formidable work ethic, matched only by the incessant stream of ideas about how to shape her role.” And that “her particular brand of ‘up and at ’em’ West Coast energy is an uncomfortable fit with the more formal ethos of some palace staff.”

All of this sounds pretty silly even by royal standards. One would think royal staff would be used to being at the royals’ beck and call, but I suppose Meghan brings a different dynamic to the table. Even broadcaster Sarah-Jane Crawford has suggested as much.

"There's nothing wrong with being a woman who knows what she wants," Crawford said, according to Entertainment Tonight. "The fact that she is a feminist, she is somebody who is known for really speaking up for what she believes in — people don't like that."

Is being a confident feminist enough to put Palace staff on edge? I don’t know, but it seems like Meghan is getting the short end of the stick here! With any luck, Meghan’s staff will be more understanding once the royal baby arrives.